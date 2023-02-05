Fans Were Convinced Kylie Jenner Was Going To 'Turn Up The Thirst Posts' After Split From Travis Scott. They Were Right

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, Aire, last year with on-again, off-again beau Travis Scott (with whom she also shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi), but the status of their relationship has changed as of late. Earlier this month, the couple split after Jenner sparked rumors by posting from Aspen. When the relationship ended, fans of Jenner predicted that the reality star would turn up the dial on thirst trap photos that appear all over her social media. Needless to say, she proved them right with some steamy new pics.

Kylie Jenner's fans were all hoping that the thirst trap photos would be ample once the beauty mogul became a single mom and, not long ago, a Reddit thread blew up with some predictions. One fan commented:

She’s gonna pull the bisexual energy. Already was.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner's thirst traps are inclusive and for everyone, of course. I’m sure she'd be thrilled to attract all audiences to her sexy Instagram photos. At the time, another fan said:

I truly don’t know how they could be turned up any more than they already are.

This fan has a point, as Kylie Jenner has historically posted sexy photos consistently, even when she was in a relationship with the famed rapper. While Jenner kept it conservative while pregnant with her second child, the reality star never shied away from a sexy spread. Another fan agreed, saying:

She’s all thirst all the time

While this speculation may seem funny, you have to give it to the fans for being correct with their predictions. The star certainly has turned the heat up in her post break up Instagram photos. She posted a sexy set of bikini photos that went viral over the weekend. The pics show the single mom bathing by the pool in a cheeky pink and green bikini. You can see the A+ snapshots for yourself below:

Kylie Jenner via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/S9x61cPimEFebruary 4, 2023 See more

Kylie Jenner has also been giving love to her Instagram Stories, by reposting some hot photos from a recent shoot. She looks absolutely incredible, so it’s no wonder she's been showing off more on her social media accounts. Take a look:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram Story)

The mogul has been slaying in her other posts as well. She posted a gorgeous photo this month of her donning a simple brown dress from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand. (That post also prompted Kardashian to request that the company be tagged.) The younger sibling also was absolutely iconic while attending the Schiaparelli haute couture show during Paris’ Fashion Week. She wore a dress with a big lion’s head on the shoulder that quickly got the Internet’s attention. I’m sure anyone would be absolutely stunned by her photos lately, though it can't be said if they're making Travis Scott have second thoughts about that breakup.

Fans speculated for months about the status of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship prior to their official split. The trip to Aspen was a red herring, and Scott unfollowed a few of Jenner's friends on Instagram seemingly out of the blue. The two continue to co-parent their two children together and even threw Stormi a 5th birthday party together just recently. So while their status as a couple is constantly changing, they seem to keep their responsibilities as parents a top priority. It's also worth mentioning that the two have taken breaks before, so anything is truly possible down the road.

Who knows what will happen in Kylie’s love life but, in the meantime, fans will definitely keep enjoying her posts as she embraces the single life for now. Jenner fans can witness moments from the star’s pregnancy journey on Season 2 of The Kardashians, which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription. Filming for Season 3 is underway, so make sure you continue subscribing so you'l be able to watch the much-anticipated season when it finally drops. For more information on other content coming to the streamer, make sure to check out CinemaBlend's guide on everything new and coming soon to Hulu.