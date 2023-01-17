Kim Kardashian Had One Request On Kylie Jenner’s Latest Post, But Her Half Sister Wasn’t Having It

The Kardashian-Jenners certainly know their way around social media, as they’ve shown time and time again. Sometimes a sibling like Kylie Jenner will use it to tout their latest collaborations or, if you’re Kim Kardashian, you’ll spend most of your time sharing cheeky bikini pics . What’s arguably more interesting, though, is any instance in which the famous family members directly interact with each other on the web. This very thing happened when Kim issued a request under one of Kylie’s posts. And in a funny turn of events, the starlet’s half sister wasn’t having it.

Most fans probably know that Kim Kardashian is the co-founder of SKIMS, a clothing brand that specializes in shapewear. The businesswoman appears to be very conscious of when and how her products make waves across the interwebs. So it should be no surprise that she was quick to respond when Kylie Jenner posted photos of herself sporting one of the company's onesies. Upon seeing the Instagram post, Kardashian commented, “can u tag @skims please LOL.” With that, Jenner provided an A+ response:

i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who’s a billionaire just like her older sister , was jokingly shocked to see her message. Of course, she did end up obliging and tagging the corporation. Because let’s be honest, the 25-year-old mogul knows the importance of branding – and probably just wants to support her sis as well. I’m sure her post will draw a solid amount of attention to the brand, too, and you can check it out down below:

One could argue that of all the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian have the most intriguing social media presences. Their content typically consists of various kinds of posts, from those showing off Christmas trees to others that feature see-through bodysuits . Kylie has a tendency to get particularly scenic as well, as evidenced by the views she showed off from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy. Of course, their activities have caused them to get called out.

For instance, back in 2021, eagle-eyed fans caught Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in a social media faux pas. Many took notice when the former reposted a bikini pic of her and sister that had been shared weeks earlier. At first glance, the snapshot appeared to be presented as if it were brand new. Commentators weren’t upset, mind you, but this does illustrate just how closely the public watches their accounts.

I definitely expect to see more interesting posts from these two stars as time goes on. (Honestly, it wouldn’t be surprising if the SKIMS founder is sharing yet another flawless pic as we speak.) This certainly won’t be the last time the sisters have a funny exchange like the one described here, but I’m sure that it will be the final time that one doesn’t tag the other’s brand when necessary.