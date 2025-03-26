If You Want To Read The Fourth Wing Books, Target Has A Good Deal Happening (But It's For A Limited Time)
Now might be a good time to see what all the fuss is about!
Even if you aren’t closely paying attention to what books have readers (and booktubers, and booktokers, etc) obsessing over, there’s a good chance you’ve caught wind of the buzz surrounding Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros’ popular dragon-filled romantasy series (also known as the Empyrean series) took readers by storm pretty much right after it debuted in 2023, and that storm (heh) only grew leading up to the release of the third book in the series, Onyx Storm.
If you’ve been thinking it might be time to check out the series that’s had us all on the edges of our seats with each book (and waiting for the Fourth Wing TV show that’s in development), now’s a good opportunity to pick up all three books, as they’re all included in Target's 3 For 2 Circle Week Deal going on right now, but it’s only for a few days.
How To Get The Fourth Wing Books For Less With The Target Circle Deal
Target Circle Week is underway, and if there’s one thing I love almost as much as reading books, watching movies and listening to music, it’s browsing titles to add to my library. So of course I checked to see if there were any good deals going on, and turns out, there is! In fact, right now, there's a buy 2 get 1 deal on books and that includes all three Fourth Wing/Empyrean books. Here are some things to know about this Target Circle week deal:
- It's Buy 2, Get 1 Free on select books, movies and music.
- It expires on March 29, 2025 at 11:59pm PT.
- It’s available online and in stores.
- It requires a Circle membership (the free membership, not the Target Circle 360 subscription).
Fourth Wing (Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free - Fourth Wing is the first book in the series, so you'll want to start here! Target's price is $16.98 before the discount. (And that price is a 40% drop from the MSRP $29.99)
Iron Flame (Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free - If you loved Fourth Wing, you're definitely going to want to read Book 2, Iron Flame. Target's price is $17.48 before the deal (that's 42% down from the MSRP $29.99)
Onyx Storm (Deluxe Edition Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free - Finally, the most recent Fourth Wing book to come out is Onyx Storm, which arrived in 2025. Sadly, it doesn't look like Target restocked their exclusive edition of the book, as I'd hoped, but it looks like they're still carrying the deluxe limited edition with its beautiful sprayed edges. This edition is currently priced at $19.78, down 40% from the $32.99 MSRP.
You can read the “View terms” section on Target’s page for more fine print on the deal.
If I hadn’t already read the Fourth Wing books (or didn’t already own more copies of these books than I care to admit right now), I’d be jumping on this deal. Target already has a decent discount on the books, plus Circle members get 5% off at check-out (which does seem to apply here, I checked!), and it just so happens that there are currently exactly three books in the Fourth Wing series (so far, anyway — more are expected).
- Related: Upcoming book to screen adaptations.
Target says the discount is calculated using the lower priced item. I priced it out in my cart just to see the cost for all three books with the deal and it came to $38.23 (that's including sales tax for my state, so the exact price will vary depending on your state -- and that price includes the Target Circle Card 5% discount, and free shipping). That’s a pretty great deal for three hardcover books.
While those of us who already love the series continue to wait for more news about the planned TV show, not to mention what the next book in the series will be called, if you’re thinking these books might need to be your next read -- and it does seem like there will be some time before the next book comes out -- Target’s deal seems like a great option.
About The Fourth Wing Books
Here are a few things you might want to know about the Fourth Wing books:
- There are three books: Fourth Wing (book 1), Iron Flame (book 2), and Onyx Storm (book 3).
- The story follows a young woman as she attends a war college to train as a dragon rider.
- They’re occasionally violent, and they are at times very spicy as far as the romance goes. (These are definitely geared toward an adult audience
- And yes, they’re total page-turners, so if you find yourself drawn in by the first few chapters of book 1, strap in because you’re in for a wild dragon ride.
Kelly joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006 and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before moving over to other roles on the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing feature content on the site. She an expert in all things Harry Potter, books from a variety of genres (sci-fi, mystery, horror, YA, drama, romance -- anything with a great story and interesting characters.), watching Big Brother, frequently rewatching The Office, listening to Taylor Swift, and playing The Sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I’ve Been Waiting For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, And The Showrunner’s ‘Rebellion’ Comments Have Me Fired Up
I'm A Fan Of Daredevil: Born Again's Weekly Release Schedule, But Disney+ Made A Great Call By Doubling Up Episodes 5 And 6