If You Want To Read The Fourth Wing Books, Target Has A Good Deal Happening (But It's For A Limited Time)

Features
By published

Now might be a good time to see what all the fuss is about!

Fourth Wing book cover
(Image credit: Red Tower Books)
Jump to:

Even if you aren’t closely paying attention to what books have readers (and booktubers, and booktokers, etc) obsessing over, there’s a good chance you’ve caught wind of the buzz surrounding Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros’ popular dragon-filled romantasy series (also known as the Empyrean series) took readers by storm pretty much right after it debuted in 2023, and that storm (heh) only grew leading up to the release of the third book in the series, Onyx Storm.

If you’ve been thinking it might be time to check out the series that’s had us all on the edges of our seats with each book (and waiting for the Fourth Wing TV show that’s in development), now’s a good opportunity to pick up all three books, as they’re all included in Target's 3 For 2 Circle Week Deal going on right now, but it’s only for a few days.

How To Get The Fourth Wing Books For Less With The Target Circle Deal

Target Circle Week is underway, and if there’s one thing I love almost as much as reading books, watching movies and listening to music, it’s browsing titles to add to my library. So of course I checked to see if there were any good deals going on, and turns out, there is! In fact, right now, there's a buy 2 get 1 deal on books and that includes all three Fourth Wing/Empyrean books. Here are some things to know about this Target Circle week deal:

  • It's Buy 2, Get 1 Free on select books, movies and music.
  • It expires on March 29, 2025 at 11:59pm PT.
  • It’s available online and in stores.
  • It requires a Circle membership (the free membership, not the Target Circle 360 subscription).
Fourth Wing (Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free$16.98

Fourth Wing (Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free - Fourth Wing is the first book in the series, so you'll want to start here! Target's price is $16.98 before the discount. (And that price is a 40% drop from the MSRP $29.99)

View Deal
Iron Flame (Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Iron Flame (Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free - If you loved Fourth Wing, you're definitely going to want to read Book 2, Iron Flame. Target's price is $17.48 before the deal (that's 42% down from the MSRP $29.99)

View Deal
Onyx Storm (Deluxe Edition Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Onyx Storm (Deluxe Edition Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free - Finally, the most recent Fourth Wing book to come out is Onyx Storm, which arrived in 2025. Sadly, it doesn't look like Target restocked their exclusive edition of the book, as I'd hoped, but it looks like they're still carrying the deluxe limited edition with its beautiful sprayed edges. This edition is currently priced at $19.78, down 40% from the $32.99 MSRP.

View Deal

You can read the “View terms” section on Target’s page for more fine print on the deal.

If I hadn’t already read the Fourth Wing books (or didn’t already own more copies of these books than I care to admit right now), I’d be jumping on this deal. Target already has a decent discount on the books, plus Circle members get 5% off at check-out (which does seem to apply here, I checked!), and it just so happens that there are currently exactly three books in the Fourth Wing series (so far, anyway — more are expected).

Target says the discount is calculated using the lower priced item. I priced it out in my cart just to see the cost for all three books with the deal and it came to $38.23 (that's including sales tax for my state, so the exact price will vary depending on your state -- and that price includes the Target Circle Card 5% discount, and free shipping). That’s a pretty great deal for three hardcover books.

While those of us who already love the series continue to wait for more news about the planned TV show, not to mention what the next book in the series will be called, if you’re thinking these books might need to be your next read -- and it does seem like there will be some time before the next book comes out -- Target’s deal seems like a great option.

About The Fourth Wing Books

Here are a few things you might want to know about the Fourth Wing books:

  • There are three books: Fourth Wing (book 1), Iron Flame (book 2), and Onyx Storm (book 3).
  • The story follows a young woman as she attends a war college to train as a dragon rider.
  • They’re occasionally violent, and they are at times very spicy as far as the romance goes. (These are definitely geared toward an adult audience
  • And yes, they’re total page-turners, so if you find yourself drawn in by the first few chapters of book 1, strap in because you’re in for a wild dragon ride. 
Kelly West
Assistant Managing Editor

Kelly joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006 and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before moving over to other roles on the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing feature content on the site. She an expert in all things Harry Potter, books from a variety of genres (sci-fi, mystery, horror, YA, drama, romance -- anything with a great story and interesting characters.), watching Big Brother, frequently rewatching The Office, listening to Taylor Swift, and playing The Sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
June dressed as a Martha in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale Season 6 trailer

I’ve Been Waiting For The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, And The Showrunner’s ‘Rebellion’ Comments Have Me Fired Up
Screenshot of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1x05

I'm A Fan Of Daredevil: Born Again's Weekly Release Schedule, But Disney+ Made A Great Call By Doubling Up Episodes 5 And 6
Hailee Steinfeld looking serious in Hawkeye and Josh Allen accepting his award for Most Valuable Player at the 2024 NFL Honors.

Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen Are Like Every Couple Ever As She Reveals The Tiff They Have Over And Over Again (And SPF Is Involved)
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1x05
I'm A Fan Of Daredevil: Born Again's Weekly Release Schedule, But Disney+ Made A Great Call By Doubling Up Episodes 5 And 6
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us and Andrew Lincoln in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
I Love The Walking Dead's Rick And The Last Of Us' Joel But If I Could Only Have One With Me During The Zombie Apocalypse, I Know My Pick
Elodie Yung in the Season 4 premiere of The Cleaning Lady on Fox
After The Cleaning Lady's Elodie Yung Crushed The Tragic Season 4 Premiere, I'd Love To See Her Back As Elektra On Daredevil
Sadie Sink looking ahead in O&#039;Dessa.
O'Dessa Is A Really Fun Musical, And There's One Thing That Stood Out To Me That I Want To Talk About
Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis) and A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck) wear orange space suits in Armageddon.
I Revisited Armageddon Recently, And I Owe One Specific Character A Huge Apology
Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Mark (Adam Scott) are shown in the trailer for Severance Season 2.
Severance Is Starting To Feel Too Much Like The Walking Dead And Lost With Its Sprawling Story, And It's Starting To Worry Me
The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2
Which Couples From 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Stayed Together, And Which Split Up
Grant Hill sitting in a gym with arms and legs crossed
We Beat The Dream Team On Max Is Fantastic, But It Reminds Me How Mad I Was That Shaq Wasn't There
Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as Harry and Sally being interviewed in When Harry Met Sally...
The Story Behind When Harry Met Sally's Lovely 'How We Met' Moments
Walt (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad
32 Of The Darkest Episodes Of TV Ever