If You Want To Read The Fourth Wing Books, Target Has A Good Deal Happening (But It's For A Limited Time)

Even if you aren’t closely paying attention to what books have readers (and booktubers, and booktokers, etc) obsessing over, there’s a good chance you’ve caught wind of the buzz surrounding Fourth Wing. Rebecca Yarros’ popular dragon-filled romantasy series (also known as the Empyrean series) took readers by storm pretty much right after it debuted in 2023, and that storm (heh) only grew leading up to the release of the third book in the series, Onyx Storm.

If you’ve been thinking it might be time to check out the series that’s had us all on the edges of our seats with each book (and waiting for the Fourth Wing TV show that’s in development), now’s a good opportunity to pick up all three books, as they’re all included in Target's 3 For 2 Circle Week Deal going on right now, but it’s only for a few days.

How To Get The Fourth Wing Books For Less With The Target Circle Deal

Target Circle Week is underway, and if there’s one thing I love almost as much as reading books, watching movies and listening to music, it’s browsing titles to add to my library. So of course I checked to see if there were any good deals going on, and turns out, there is! In fact, right now, there's a buy 2 get 1 deal on books and that includes all three Fourth Wing/Empyrean books. Here are some things to know about this Target Circle week deal:

It's Buy 2, Get 1 Free on select books, movies and music.

It expires on March 29, 2025 at 11:59pm PT.

It’s available online and in stores.

It requires a Circle membership (the free membership, not the Target Circle 360 subscription).

Fourth Wing (Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free - Fourth Wing is the first book in the series, so you'll want to start here! Target's price is $16.98 before the discount. (And that price is a 40% drop from the MSRP $29.99)

Iron Flame (Hardcover) Target Circle Deal: Buy 2, Get 1 Free - If you loved Fourth Wing, you're definitely going to want to read Book 2, Iron Flame. Target's price is $17.48 before the deal (that's 42% down from the MSRP $29.99)

You can read the “View terms” section on Target’s page for more fine print on the deal.

If I hadn’t already read the Fourth Wing books (or didn’t already own more copies of these books than I care to admit right now), I’d be jumping on this deal. Target already has a decent discount on the books, plus Circle members get 5% off at check-out (which does seem to apply here, I checked!), and it just so happens that there are currently exactly three books in the Fourth Wing series (so far, anyway — more are expected).

Target says the discount is calculated using the lower priced item. I priced it out in my cart just to see the cost for all three books with the deal and it came to $38.23 (that's including sales tax for my state, so the exact price will vary depending on your state -- and that price includes the Target Circle Card 5% discount, and free shipping). That’s a pretty great deal for three hardcover books.

While those of us who already love the series continue to wait for more news about the planned TV show, not to mention what the next book in the series will be called, if you’re thinking these books might need to be your next read -- and it does seem like there will be some time before the next book comes out -- Target’s deal seems like a great option.

About The Fourth Wing Books

Here are a few things you might want to know about the Fourth Wing books: