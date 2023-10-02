From Zendaya To Kylie Jenner, There's Been So Much Speculation From Fans Over Rings Of Late

It feels like there’s always some kind of celebrity-related gossip floating around and, in many cases, that chatter involves high-profile relationships. As of late, there seems to be a particularly high amount of speculation involving rings. Kylie Jenner and Zendaya are two stars who find themselves subject to such reports. Both were recently spotted with notable pieces of jewelry on their fingers, and fans apparently want to know what the deal is. So what exactly are the situations that have some wondering if there are wedding bells on the horizon for the widely known starlets?

Kylie Jenner Sported A Serious Piece Of Bling While Stepping Out With Timothée Chalamet

Over the years, 25-year-old Kylie Jenner has had more than a few rumored relationships , and it would now seem she’s paired up with none other than Oscar nominee 27-year-old Timothée Chalamet. The two have been spotted on multiple occasions, and their most recent public appearance was at Paris Fashion Week. DailyMail.com obtained photos of the two walking hand in hand, and what was most notable is that Jenner had a diamond ring on her left finger. As you can imagine, the rumor mill is churning, with some wondering if that accessory could signify an engagement.

Romance rumors first began to swirl around the two A-listers in the spring of 2023. As the months pushed on, there didn’t seem to be any concrete evidence that they were seeing each other. That changed, however, in September, which is when they were spotted at one of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concerts . In the same month, they also attended the U.S. Open and spent most of the day making out . So it pretty much goes without saying that the rumors surrounding these two aren’t going anywhere.

Despite that, the chances of the two being engaged at this point are probably slim. It’s not impossible that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have chosen to take that big step, but it’s hard to see them settling down after only several months of hanging out. They might need some more time, but the next couple we’re going to discuss has been linked up a bit longer.

Zendaya Was Swarmed With Rumors After She Was Spotted Wearing A Ring

Few would probably disagree with the idea that Zendaya and Tom Holland make up one of the cutest couples in Hollywood today. The Spider-Man stars went public with their romance in 2021 and have since garnered a considerable amount of fans. As a result, many were buzzing after the Greatest Showman alum posted a photo that showed her sporting a sweet Golden State Warriors cap and a large ring. The subsequent speculation among fans was intense, so much so that the fashionista responded to it on her Instagram story (via ET ):

I can't post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!

In essence, her message conveys that if she were to make an engagement announcement, it wouldn’t be in such a nonchalant manner. It’s easy to see her and Tom Holland jointly putting out an official statement on their respective social media accounts if it actually happens. Alas, this is the kind of attention that comes with being in the spotlight. The Dune star has been candid about that and the fact that she even gets photographed when picking up after her dog . Still, while they do face scrutiny, she and Holland aim to keep their relationship “sacred” and maintain privacy however they can.

So in terms of both of these ring-related scenarios, there haven’t been any proposals, as far as we know. Fans will surely continue to watch the relationships between Zendaya & Tom Holland and Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet as time goes on. And you can believe that if (or when) one or both of the couples do get engaged, their devotees and detractors are going to have even more to say.