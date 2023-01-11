Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Ending Explained: Why Things Aren’t So Peachy Anymore In Wellsbury

After two years of waiting, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 finally arrived, and that ending was crazy.

The first season of Ginny & Georgia ended up being a huge hit for Netflix, with plenty of people theorized about the ending, and had several question s regarding what might come after. Now, Season 2 has pretty much answered all of those and more – but, we’re left with an even bigger cliffhanger ending.

From Georgia being taken away to love triangles forming and closing, Ginny & Georgia brought the drama with its hour-long finale. Today, we’re going to discuss the Ginny & Georgia Season 2 ending.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Georgia Is Taken Away – On The Charge No One Expected

The finale of Ginny & Georgia felt like the perfect storybook ending. I swear, I almost imagined a Disney princess singing and making it even more magical. As if it was right out of some of the best romantic comedies , Georgia is marrying her “knight in shining armor” at town hall, looking absolutely gorgeous in her wedding dress (I mean, the outfits overall this season were amazing ).

When everything seems perfect, that’s when disaster hits. As Paul and Georgia are having their first dance, finally, after all the drama of Gil being back in her life, the police storm in and arrest Georgia, saying she was being taken in for the murder of Tom Fuller.

Tom, if you recall, is Cynthia’s husband, who in Season 2 is dying of an unknown disease and enters into a coma. In the episode, “Kill Gil,” it’s revealed that Georgia smothered the unconscious Tom, but she doesn’t do it out of spite. Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia on the show, talked about Georgia’s decision with Us Weekly , and the reason why she ended up putting Tom out of his misery:

Georgia has always desired protection in her life. It's the one thing she's never really been afforded ever since she was a child. I don't think she's ever felt like people were looking out for her, protecting her. She sort of fell through the cracks of society, of the system and she's paid the price for all of that. And knowing that Cynthia rescinded Gil's application to live in Wellsbury, to her, was the most beautiful act of kindness and protection that Georgia's probably ever felt. So in Georgia's mind, she wanted to rescind this painstakingly long grief and trauma that Cynthia and her son are feeling, which sort of circles back to Georgia, worried about Austin's idea of Gil and now Zach seeing his father in this really heartbreaking light that she wants to return the favor.

Gil, who is Austin’s father and showed up in Season 2, has been trying his hardest to stay in Wellsbury to be closer to his son, but is also causing hell for Georgia. So to repay Cynthia for helping her, Georgia kills Tom – even if in hindsight, it doesn’t feel particularly right.

However, this doesn’t change the fact that Georgia was still arrested, and that means that’s going to cause some major problems for not only her, but her new marriage and her kids. The one question I have is how they even found out that Georgia was to blame – could the private investigator have requested an autopsy on the body that revealed he was smothered?

The only thing Gabriel Cordova had to go on was what Nick told him – that Georgia was with Tom when he died. It makes me wonder how he got the police involved, because they wouldn’t just arrest her if they didn’t have a solid case. I suppose a possible Season 3 could answer that.

Through all the pain and torture that Georgia went through to save her family, this was what happened – getting arrested for a crime that she doesn’t even feel is a crime. Perhaps Cynthia, who was wishing for Tom to die and be free of his pain, will be on Georgia’s side, since the two have become closer in Season 2. Only time will tell.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Paul Sticks By Georgia

Another big thing that happened in the finale is that Georgia finale came clean to Paul. She told him almost everything that has happened in her life (minus the people that she killed) and full on expected him to never speak to her again. But the next day, she’s called into his office and it’s revealed that he still intends on marrying her – and protecting her children from Gil.

He even shows Gil, who threatens to fight for custody for the kids, his own personal attorney, saying that he was willing to go to court for this, too. And after that, even if he was still mad, they do end up getting married. Howey, in that same Us Weekly article above, talked about Paul’s decision, saying even she was surprised:

I know Paul is so incredibly charming, and I love his relationship with the kids and he's so earnest and thoughtful. He's an incredible man for Georgia to have in her life. I feel like she's so lucky to have someone as stable and thoughtful and considerate as he is and patient.

But then again, now Paul saw Georgia get taken away on a murder charge. And he doesn't’ even know about the other people she murdered before – only about her time as a con-woman/criminal. Is he going to stay by her now that she’s been arrested for murder? At the end, it looks like he is, but he is the mayor – staying with someone after they killed someone might not be the best decision. We’ll see.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marcus And Ginny Are On Good Terms – Joe and Georgia? Not So Much

A major plot point of Season 2 was that Marcus, Ginny’s neighbor and boyfriend during this season, was dealing with depressive episodes. He didn’t want to bring Ginny down with him, so he let her go, and after a long conversation between the two of them, they decided to stay friends so she could help him through his pain. You can even see Marcus go to Georgia’s wedding to support Ginny at the very end.

However, even if Marcus and Ginny look to be on good terms right now, Joe and Georgia sort of aren’t. While Joe still ends up going to Georgia’s wedding to be a good “friend,” you can still clearly see his struggle to accept that – especially since he now knows Georgia knows about their past.

In an interview with TV Line , Sarah Lampert, the creator of the show, talked about how this confession might play into a possible Season 3, and how important that conversation was that she had with Joe in the finale.

There aren’t as many Joe/Georgia scenes in Season 2. But what I love about Joe in Season 2 is we kind of get a little dirtier with him in the sense of we’re peeling back the layers, we’re seeing a different side of him…even though they’re not right for each other right at this minute, [and] she is very much in love with Paul, [Georgia and Joe] are a lot more alike than you know.

For Joe, this might mean that a possible relationship with Georgia could happen way down the line, but right now, it’s more or less an exploration of Joe’s mind, and getting to know how he truly feels other than just being the owner of Blue Farm. And maybe, we’ll get to see more of them together if Season 3 happens.