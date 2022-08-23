Knives Out’s Rian Johnson Explains The Meaning Behind Sequel Glass Onion’s Title

Whenever sequel titles get announced, oftentimes they end up becoming online fodder for multiple reasons. But even by internet standards, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a surprisingly groovy one. While Netflix has stayed tightlipped about the murder mystery sequel, fans have been guessing about the meaning behind the sequel’s title. Now this particular mystery appears to be over, as Knives Out director Rian Johnson chose the meaning behind the sequel’s title.

Understandably, Johnson and Netflix have kept everything close to the vest, as they want to keep audiences guessing until the whodunit sequel arrives. The Knives Out director pointed to Daniel Craig’s charming sleuth Benoit Blanc as the main reason for the film’s title. Named after a 1968 Beatles song, Rian Johnson spilled to Tudum (opens in new tab) how Blanc’s over-the-top antics influenced him in landing on the sequel’s name.

I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death. This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word glass. ‘There’s got to be some good glass songs.’ I was like, ‘Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?’ The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’

Wow! So an iPhone library search led to Knives Out 2 getting its official title. But it does sum up how Benoit Blanc approached each case as seen in solving Harlan Thrombey’s murder. He carefully peels back every layer until the truth is revealed. As Johnson pointed out, Blanc also loves to drive a good metaphor to the ground, much to the chagrin of his potential suspects. It seems like the layers metaphor will be a pivotal element in the Knives Out sequel’s plot. Viewers will have to wait until the sequel premiere to see how it plays out.

Besides the unique title, more information about Glass Onion has slowly come out after the sequel was largely shrouded in mystery. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film, which isn’t too surprising given Rian Johnson’s long history with the film festival. After its world premiere, fans will have to wait for a little for the Daniel Craig-led whodunit film, as it won’t be released on Netflix until December 23. Outside of these updates, there’s truly little viewers know about the Knives Out sequel outside of Craig’s involvement and a new cast of suspects.

In time, audiences will get the chance to work with detective Benoit Blanc once again to find the real murderer when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery finally drops. In the meantime, they can preoccupy themselves with the best movies on Netflix until the sequel arrives. You can also buy or rent Knives Out by subscribing to Amazon Prime.