10 Great Marisa Tomei Movies And How To Watch Them

Marisa Tomei has spent decades creating a career full of diverse projects that showcase her top-notch acting abilities and inspire audiences to root for her. Whether her characters are helping their boyfriends win a case or having an affair with her husband's brother, you’re going to be on her side. Marisa Tomei movies have created a legacy of iconic characters and award-worthy performances, many of them streaming. Soon, Tomei fans will once again see her as Aunt May in one of the biggest upcoming Marvel movies , Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This Marvel movie will remind audiences just how much they enjoy Tomei's movies and TV shows, so now is the perfect time to start streaming some of her most well-known films. Here are some great Marisa Tomei movies and where you can find them streaming, to rent or to buy.

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

My Cousin Vinny is a comedy about two young men falsely accused of murder. One of the men enlists his cousin, Vinny (Joe Pesci), to act as his lawyer. Vinny has only recently passed the bar exam and basically stumbles his way through the trial. My Cousin Vinny’s cast also includes Ralph Macchio, Mitchell Whitfield, and Marisa Tomei.

Tomei plays Mona Lisa Vito, Vinny’s girlfriend and one of the expert witnesses . My Cousin Vinny is a fun comedy that works so well because of Pesci and Tomei’s comedic chemistry and their separate comedy skills. Her role in the film earned her a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award.

Rent//buy My Cousin Vinny on Amazon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) And Other Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man Movies

Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he tries to balance being a superhero with being a teenage boy. This is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film to feature Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May in the MCU. Unlike most of the previous depictions of Aunt May , she's a lot younger. The character is Peter’s guardian and one of his moral compasses. We’ve already seen Aunt May in the previous MCU Spider-Man movies and she’ll be making her return when Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres, which is already one of the most anticipated 2021 movies .

Rent/buy Spider-Man: Homecoming on Amazon .

The Wrestler (2008)

The Wrestler is a sports drama about an aging wrestler who continues the sport, despite his health, because the highs of the glory are too great. It was directed by Darren Aronofsky and stars Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Tomei gives one of her best dramatic performances in The Wrestler, so it makes sense that she received several major award nominations, including an Oscar nod. Her performance in this acclaimed film earned her another Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. The Wrestler is considered one of the best films of 2008.

Stream The Wrestler on Hulu.

Rent/buy The Wrestler on Amazon .

The King of Staten Island (2020)

The King of Staten Island is about a 20-something man child who has to start to get his life together when his mom begins to date a new guy. Judd Apatow co-wrote and directed The King of Staten Island. It stars Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, and Bill Burr. Davidson also co-wrote the film alongside Judd Apatow and Dave Sirus.

Marisa Tomei plays Margie, the mother of Pete Davidson’s character, Scott. The King of Staten Island has some laugh out loud moments, but I believe what works best with this film is the ensemble of characters. Davidson’s Scott is at the heart of the story, but he’s surrounded by characters with interesting histories and quirks. From what we see of Margie, she’s a fascinating character with or without her dysfunctional son.

Stream The King of Staten Island on HBO Max.

Rent/buy The King of Staten Island on Amazon.

Untamed Heart (1993)

Untamed Heart is a romantic dramedy about two young people who fall in love after a man rescues a woman. She then begins to rescue him from his life of loneliness and solitude. It stars Marisa Tomei as Caroline and Christian Slater as Adam. He's a very shy person whom Caroline helps open up so he can be more of a part of the world.

Untamed Heart, in my opinion, is a really heartwarming romantic dramedy that’s not appreciated enough. Tomei and Slater both make you grow attached to them as they learn to truly love someone for the first time. Untamed Heart is a really sweet movie that’s good to watch for a sentimental love story.

Stream Untamed Heart on Youtube.

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead is a crime drama about a set of brothers who decide to commit a robbery. They hope it will be the solution to their problems, but it just creates gigantic troubles. Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke, and Albert Finney.

Marisa Tomei plays Gina Hanson, the wife of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s character and the lover of Ethan Hawke’s character. Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead is a very interesting crime drama that’s more character driven than action focused. Tomei’s character is more of a minor figure, but she has some moments that stand out and showcase Tomei’s strong acting abilities.

Stream Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead on Tubi.

Rent/buy Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead on Amazon.

Only You (1994)

Only You is a romantic comedy about a woman named Faith (Marisa Tomei), who as a child learns the name of the man who is supposed to be her soulmate. She moves past that dream as an adult until he suddenly calls her and an adventure ensues. Only You also stars Robert Downey Jr. and Bonnie Hunt.

Maria Tomei was perfect for '90s rom-coms. She had a whimsical, hopeful quality that made her an ideal girl next door / hopeless romantic. Her sweet nature pairs well with Downey Jr.'s almost con-artist persona in Only You. They’re a great romantic pairing that balances each other.

Stream Only You on Starz.

Rent/buy Only You on Amazon.

In The Bedroom (2001)

In the Bedroom follows the Fowler family, which consists of Ruth (Sissy Spacek), Matt (Tom Wilkinson), and Frank (Nick Stahl). Frank is Ruth and Matt’s only son who begins a relationship with an older woman, Natalie (Marisa Tomei).

The film earned Marisa Tomei an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. It’s an intense family drama with amazing performances by the entire cast. This is one of those quiet dramas where in every moment, you know great pain and destruction are brewing underneath all that’s not said. Tomei isn’t featured as much in the second half of In the Bedroom as she is in the first half, but she has some of her most heartbreaking moments in the second half of In the Bedroom. The audience feels the weight she feels, even if they only see her for a few moments.

Stream In the Bedroom on Paramount+.

Rent/buy In the Bedroom on Amazon.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love follows a recently separated man, Cal (Steve Carell). Jacob (Ryan Gosling) starts to mentor Cal on how to become more successful in the art of seduction. However, as Jacob is teaching Cal his ways, he finds himself falling for Hannah (Emma Stone). The Crazy, Stupid, Love cast also includes Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Marisa Tomei.

Tomei plays Kate, and her character has some of the funniest moments in the movie. The movie is one of the best romantic comedies released after 2010, so if you’re a fan of them, and have never seen this one, then definitely add Crazy, Stupid, Love to your to-watch-list.

Rent/buy Crazy, Stupid, Love on Amazon.

The First Purge (2018)

The First Purge explains the origins of the purge. It’s the fourth film in The Purge franchise. The First Purge cast includes Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, and Marisa Tomei.

Tomei plays Dr. May Updale, a vital figure in the creation of the event. Her character isn’t quite a villain, but definitely not the hero of this story. It’s a character out of Tomei’s norm, but that’s one thing that adds to the intrigue of Dr. Updale.

Rent/buy The First Purge on Amazon.

Bonus

A Different World (1987-1993)

This isn’t a Marisa Tomei movie, but definitely, something to start streaming if you’re a fan of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress. A Different World was a sitcom set at the fictional historically black college, Hillman College. It was a Cosby Show spin-off that originally centered around Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet). It aired for six seasons, from 1987 to 1993.

Marisa Tomei played Maggie Lauten in A Different World Season 1. Maggie was the roommate of Denise and Jalessa (Dawnn Lewis). This series was one of Tomei’s first major TV show gigs. A Different World gives fans a charming character in Maggie, but it’s also a show that’s still funny, and relevant to today’s issues. A Different World is also a fun watch so you can spot future stars early in their careers.

Stream A Different World on HBO Max.

Buy A Different World on Amazon.

There are plenty of great Marisa Tomei movies to watch streaming, but the films listed here are some of her best movies, due to her performance and the movies overall stories. Catch Marisa Tomei next when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, on December 17, 2021.