Hailey Bieber Distracts Us With Kylie Jenner’s Wild Birthday Cupcakes As Fans Keep Looking For Baby Gender ‘Clues’

Hailey Bieber has been friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, doing Pilates with Kendall Jenner (who allegedly parked in a handicap spot) , interviewing Kim Kardashian about her DMs and celebrity crush and maybe or maybe not shading Selena Gomez’s eyebrows with Kylie Jenner. In fact, the first family of reality TV were among Hailey’s biggest supporters when she and Justin Bieber announced her pregnancy . It’s appropriate, then, that Hailey now seems to be using Kylie’s birthday — and some wild cupcakes — to distract fans looking for clues about her impending bundle of joy.

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Kylie Jenner With Pics Of Insane Birthday Cupcakes

The youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree turned 27 years old on August 10, and a very pregnant Hailey Bieber was apparently present to celebrate. She shared a couple of photos to her Instagram Stories that showed Kylie Jenner’s dessert options, and y’all, these cupcakes are out of control:

(Image credit: Hailey Bieber's Instagram Stories)

Leave it to the Kar-Jenners to want to put their actual stamp on everything, but does one actually WANT their birthday party guests to be literally eating their faces? I’m also amused by the cleavage-baring image of Kylie Jenner that was chosen for the cupcakes.

It is, however, somewhat appropriate that Hailey Bieber added the text “Birthday Girl” to her post, given the results of all the sleuthing fans have been doing to figure out if she and Justin Bieber are having a boy or girl, and what the baby’s name will be.

TikToker Posts ‘Clues’ That Biebers Are Having A Girl, Including The Potential Name

There’s been no lack of speculation regarding Baby Biebs, with Justin Bieber’s mom unintentionally starting rumors about twins and fans poring through Hailey’s social media posts for clues. TikToker Cia Pia shared a theory and alleged proof that the stork will deliver a baby girl. Check it out:

The fan points to an Instagram account being started for a “Plum Bieber” in December, when Cia Pia estimates Hailey would have learned she was expecting. Celebrities have been known to trademark their children’s names and claim social media handles, if for no other reason than to keep strangers from doing it and pretending to be their child.

The TikToker also pointed to a July 10 Instagram post that featured a photo of a plum, saying that her comment of “Plum Bieber” had been deleted. As of this writing, the Instagram page for @plumbieber had also been deactivated, so while many people thought Cia Pia might be onto something, they also think the Biebers might have changed the name if too many people guessed it before they were able to announce it themselves.

My biggest issue with the “Plum” theory is that to be true, Justin and Hailey Bieber would have had to have chosen the name before they got pregnant or immediately after. They wouldn’t have even known the baby’s sex back in December, so did they like that name for either a boy or girl? Or was there an alternate name selected in case it was a boy?