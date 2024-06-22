Emma Stone's Epic Cutout Dress At The Kinds Of Kindness Premiere Was Sheer Perfection

As you’ll quickly learn if you read our review of Kinds of Kindness or see the Yorgos Lanthimos project on the 2024 movie schedule for yourself, this movie is quirky, odd and wildly creative. So, of course, its star, Emma Stone, attended the premiere of the film dressed to the nines and on theme as she rocked a gorgeous black sheer dress with epic cutouts.

Emma Stone – who plays an integral role in the triptych of stories in Lanthimos’ film Kinds of Kindness – attended the premiere of the project at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City with her co-stars Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Mamoudou Athie and their director, in a lovely black sheer dress. The look is fabulous and a work of modern art, just like the film and the works in the museum where the event happened, take a look:

According to Stone’s stylist Petra Flannery’s Instagram post about the look, the dress is by Louis Vuitton. I love the black paneling featured around her chest and waist because it juxtaposes the black sheer fabric with black polka dots that are featured across the entire dress. She paired the dress with simple black heels, and overall, it is a truly epic fit.

Much like how Florence Pugh has reinvented the sheer trend over and over again, Stone’s take on it is totally unique, which I adore.

This look is also another great example of Stone pairing her outfits with the vibe of the project she’s working on. While on the awards circuit for Poor Things – which cleaned up at the Oscars and got the actress her second Academy Award – Stone dressed kind of like her character Bella . Stars like Zendaya and Margot Robbie are well-known for method dressing on press tours, and the La La Land star seems to do it too.

Her lovely black dress fits the unique and unconventional vibe of Kinds of Kindness perfectly. As you can see in the Kinds of Kindness trailer , this movie is not like Stone’s other collaborations with Yorgos Lanthimos, as it’s a contemporary tale rather than a period or fantasy piece and it's an anthology rather than one singular story.

Unlike the pastels Stone rocked during the Poor Things premieres (which was her last film with Lanthimos), she’s going for a darker color palette for this film that reminds me of the modern, contemporary setting and the dark tone that runs through all three parts of the project.

Overall, Emma Stone’s epic black sheer dress is perfect for this premiere, and I can’t wait to see what else she wears as she continues to promote the critically acclaimed Kinds of Kindness .

To see her latest movie with Yorgos Lanthimos for yourself, you can catch it in theaters now.