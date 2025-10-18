Evidence That Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles Are Still Hanging Out Months After Those Romance Rumors Started

It’s cuffing season, and it looks like there's now more evidence to support the rumor that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz might be dating. The two were spotted together this past August in Rome by a fan who captured their outing on video , despite the Don’t Worry Darling actor gently denying a photo because he was “offline” at the moment. The “As It Was” singer is still inactive online, but seemingly a bit more relaxed about sharing his new relationship.

Styles and Caught Stealing actress were captured by paparazzi out on a date Thursday night in New York City. In pictures posted by ET on Instagram , the pair can be seen twinning in pants and loafers, both bundled up in long dark coats to fight the dropping fall temps in NYC. He’s got his mustache and she’s rocking a pixie/bob under a hat, and they both look fabulous. While walking to their destination, Styles and Kravitz hold hands, smiling while in conversation. Ah, I love young love.

I have to say, the smiles look genuine, too. The caption on the post says that the two are reportedly “very into each other,” per an inside source. This isn’t the first time they have been captured strolling around New York like a other couple, either, as Deux Moi posted a video of them out for a coffee run last month.

They certainly look like they are enjoying each other’s company. I like that these pics look more casual than most celebrity date snaps, where usually one person is pulling their partner through a crowd of flashing lights.

Regardless, these two are seemingly finding easy, good company in one another, after a couple years of tumultuous relationships and serious breakups. The former One Direction member was seriously dating Olivia Wilde for nearly two years before their split in late 2023 , which reportedly was a rough, emotional time for both of them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Even more recently, Kravitz called off her engagement with Blink Twice collaborator Channing Tatum. The celebrity pair were together three years before calling it quits, but must be on decent terms, as they both signed onto the upcoming film Alpha Gang . In fact, Kravitz told Elle that she still “cares for him very much” and that she feels “so grateful that (they) got to go on that journey together.”

So the real question is, are Styles and The Batman actress really together? And if they are, will this be long-term? Only time will tell, but signs point to the latter, given the couple was seen out to lunch with the High Fidelity actress’ father , musician Lenny Kravitz.

(Image credit: CBS/NBC/Amazon Prime)

I’ve got to say, I like this duo, and I selfishly hope they stay together. They both are so effortlessly cool and in touch with themselves; I think they could complement each other well. I would love to see them attend events like the MET Gala, the Grammys, NYFW, or even cheering on the My Policeman actor as he runs another marathon .

Now, as we learn more about them as a pair, we'll be sure to keep you posted. Meanwhile, I hope they're enjoying their chill time in NYC.