Harry Styles’ Shaved Head Garners Millie Bobby Brown Eleven Comparisons, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

In recent years, Harry Styles has seen significant success. He had a starring role in Don't Worry Darling. He surprisingly joined the MCU . And he released his third studio album, Harry's House, which he secured the Album of the Year at the Grammys for, over Beyoncé . Styles has become a formidable presence in the entertainment world. Despite this, occasional odd conspiracy theories emerge. Most recently, rumors circulated about the "Golden" performer's fresh style, igniting speculations that he might be bald and wearing a wig. Confirming the buzz cut, a video surfaced of the singer, leading some to compare him to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven character. Now, I honestly can’t unsee it.

TMZ caught Styles debuting his dramatic new look at U2's Las Vegas Sphere concert. The paparazzi frenzy didn't miss a beat, capturing the pop sensation and his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Russell, in attendance. Since then, fans have been taking to X (formerly Twitter), posting some truly brutal, yet funny, memes making fun of the heartthrob’s new buzzcut. Here's a roundup of some of the most hilarious and popular reactions.

Going by the username @oatmilkrrry, one fan didn't miss the chance to share a post from Discussing Films that alleges Stranger Things Season Five’s production is resuming now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is officially over . Of course, a quick jest at the "Daylight" singer was thrown in.

new season about to go crazy with harry styles playing eleven https://t.co/r6x7cboqEANovember 9, 2023 See more

Another fan, @kriegystyles, took a humorous approach by posting an Adele meme to express their thoughts on Styles' new 'do. Their strategy? Pretend not to care, hoping the hair will grow back faster. If only it were that simple.

me pretending not to care about harry styles’ hair so it grows back faster pic.twitter.com/Sc2NSKPllCNovember 9, 2023 See more

User @daniellle crafted a comical setup, posing the question, "Mom, what was Harry Styles like with hair?" The only fitting response? An impeccably timed Vince McMahon crying meme.

“mom what was harry styles like with hair ?” pic.twitter.com/SdvSlc58phNovember 9, 2023 See more

Another fan, @summertimese , composed the perfect play on words. They wrote:

harry styles but no hair to style

Some Swifties seized the moment to throw some shade at Styles, too. With the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) , user @calmxswift pointed out a lyric in the second verse of "Now That We Don’t Talk," which goes: “You grew your hair long, you got new icons, And from the outside, It looks like you're tryin' lives on.” Many Swift fans interpret this lyric as a nod to Styles. @calmxswift humorously noted:

taylor swift said “you grew your hair long” and harry styles had the opportunity to do the most unserious funniest thing ever, and he did

User @ihatephineas didn't monkey around with their response. They shared a hilarious Gorilla video that perfectly captures the mood of the Dunkirk actor's fans.

harry styles did WHAT to his hair??? pic.twitter.com/yWMIrvWA1sNovember 7, 2023 See more

Harry's devoted fans might find themselves surprised by the recent haircut. Whether you're nostalgic for the One Direction era or a fan of his thriving solo career, the enduring constant was his long, flowing locks. However, times have certainly changed.

Besides his new look, fans have been intrigued by the performer’s latest relationship. As reported earlier, Harry and Taylor have been romantically linked since July, marking a significant chapter after the singer's high-profile split with director/actor Olivia Wilde . Since then, they've publicly appeared on several occasions, showcasing their affection, such as at the press night of her London play, The Effect.

If you're yearning to revisit Styles' former glorious hair days, catch him in Don’t Worry Darling, now available for streaming with a Netflix subscription. And, with the same plan, you can delve into the past seasons of Stranger Things, sans Styles, in preparation for the upcoming season.