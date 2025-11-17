‘I Came. I Saw.’ Jason Isaacs Showed Up For Movie ‘Son’ Tom Felton’s First Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Run (And Swoon)

There are lots of popular movie franchises, but few have the reach and audience of The Wizarding World. The Harry Potter movies (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) continue to be re-watched all these years later, and the franchise has also expanded to theme parks, video games, and stage plays. The latter came courtesy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Tom Felton recently debuted as Draco Malfoy on Broadway, reprising the role he played in the films. His screen father Jason Isaacs went to see him, and there are photos to prove it.

Potter fans freaked out when it was announced that Tom Felton would be playing Draco on stage, this time as an adult with kids in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Fans have been curious about which Harry Potter stars will head to the Great White Way to support him, and Isaacs was one of the first. Check out their photos together, courtesy of the 62 year-old actor's Instagram.

How sweet is that? Isaacs regularly gushes about Tom Felton, so it's not too surprising that he headed to Broadway to support his onscreen son's return to Draco Malfoy. And the photos are adorable enough to get even the most hardcore Slytherin feeling the love. Talk about a proud Dad moment.

Isaacs posted the above photo dump to his 1 million followers on Instagram. He took a number of pictures with Felton, both in costume and out. There's a ton of love between these two actors, and their relationship has lasted the test of time post-Potter movies. It really looks like they were able to form a life-long bond.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child is set after during the original franchise's epilogue, where our young heroes are adults with kids. The story is largely focused on Harry's son Albus and Draco's son Scorpius becoming close friends and going on a multiversal adventure through the Wizarding World. Along the way lots of beloved characters appearing including adult Hermione, Ron, Ginny, and more.

Ever since the stage play was released, fans have wondered if/when we might get a Cursed Child movie starring the original cast. Some of the actors have expressed interest in reprising their roles, and while Felton originally put doubt on that ever happening, he's one step closer thanks to playing Draco on Broadway.

Of course, there's been no indication that Warner Bros. is developing a film adaptation of Cursed Child. Instead, the franchise is pivoting to the small screen thanks to the Harry Potter TV show. Season 1 is filming now, and fans are hyped for the book to screen adaptation to include all the things that were cut from the movies.

The Wizarding World movies are streaming on HBO Max and Tom Felton can be seen in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child through May 10th. I'm just gonna cross my fingers that a movie version happens eventually.