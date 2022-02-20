HBO Max’s A Christmas Story Sequel Is Bringing Back Even More Familiar Faces

For fans of A Christmas Story, it was exciting enough to hear that the upcoming HBO Max sequel bringing back original star Peter Billingsley for the next chapter in Ralphie’s story. But this latest piece of news is sure to get lovers of the 1983 holiday classic excited. It seems like all the pieces are coming together, as Warner Bros. is reportedly bringing back even more familiar faces for the long-awaited follow-up.

Peter Billingsley’s adult Ralphie Parker will be joined in A Christmas Story Christmas by original cast members Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz, and R.D. Robb. Per Deadline, Petrella returns to play adult Randy (Parker’s younger brother), while Schwartz and Robb will portray adult versions of Flick and Schwartz, respectively. Meanwhile, Ward will take on neighborhood bully Scut Farkus once more. For Petrella, this will mark his first film role since starring in Bob Clark's classic.

The returning cast will also be joined by some new additions to the franchise as well. Erin Hayes (of Bill & Ted Face the Music), River Drosche, and Julianna Layne will take part in the 1970s-set sequel along with Airplane alum Julie Hagerty. Hayes will play Ralphie’s wife, while Drosche and Layne will star as the couple's young children. Hagerty's role is unclear, as of this writing.

Based on the premise, the sequel should allow fans to catch up with the original characters and explore new stories. A Christmas Story Christmas will see Ralphie Parker trying to create a magical holiday for his kids in his childhood home. Parker will also reconnect with friends and other family members while dealing with his Old Man’s death. With this, it's probably a safe bet that there will be callbacks to the first film. Though at this point, it's unclear if the events of the other sequels will be referenced. It's not impossible but there's a chance this new movie may pull a Halloween and retcon the events of those installments to keep things simple continuity-wise.

In addition to headlining the sequel, Peter Billingsley is also set to serve as a producer alongside Vince Vaughn. The film is expected to start shooting in Hungary, with Clay Katis directing a script from Nick Schenk. Hopefully, the follow-up will be as successful as its predecessor. I'd personally love to have yet another A Christmas Story film to watch amid the annual 24-hour Christmas Eve and Christmas Day marathon. But with the original cast and some strong forces behind the scenes, there's at least a chance it'll live up to the hype.

A Christmas Story Christmas will be part of the growing number of movies on HBO Max that viewers can look forward to seeing in the future. If you want to catch the sequel when it drops, be sure to subscribe to HBO Max. You can also check out CinemaBlend's 2022 movie schedule to see what other upcoming releases are coming.