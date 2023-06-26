How Does Kim Kardashian Really Feel About North Already Being On Social Media?

There was never any doubt that the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would become a force to be reckoned with. North West has been making headlines since she was a toddler screaming at the paparazzi , and we started to realize the kind of personality The Kardashians star had on her hands when her daughter hilariously roasted her fake influencer voice . At 10 years old, North has been creating content on TikTok for a while now, and there’s been a lot of debate between her parents about her social media use. Kardashian recently opened up about how she really feels about the issue.

North West is pretty active on TikTok (on an account she shares with her mother). The 10-year-old’s videos feature lots of dancing — often with Kim Kardashian — her prosthetics work and even some celebrity appearances . The Hulu reality star opened up to Vogue Italia about her daughter’s social media use, admitting:

In a perfect world would they be on social media? No, but my eldest daughter is light and playful about it. She just genuinely loves to do videos with me. As things come up we’ll have those conversations. North does not have social media on her phone yet, she also has weeks without being on her phone and is not a dependent person on her phone. If she was, I would be a little bit more concerned.

There are definitely hard decisions to be made by every parent when it comes to children and social media. There are benefits when it comes to socialization and creativity, but obviously there is so much negativity too — and Kim Kardashian definitely gets her fair share of that. So it’s not super surprising to hear that in a perfect world, things like TikTok wouldn’t be a part of her kids’ lives.

However, it sounds like she’s trying to achieve a good balance, keeping an eye on North’s content, not allowing social media on her daughter’s phone and making sure the pre-teen unplugs every once in a while. She also has disabled comments on the TikTok posts.

Kanye West made his opinion about his daughter being on TikTok loud and clear back in early 2022, calling out Kim Kardashian for not co-parenting with him, as she was allowing North to be on social media against his will. However, Kardashian clapped back at the rapper , arguing that his own social media rants were causing far more damage than their daughter’s TikTok account. She wrote on Instagram Stories:

Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

North West also has plenty of people watching out for her. Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son Mason Disick even spoke out a couple of years ago after he saw his cousin going live with seemingly no supervision, and he warned her that she might not want to do that “for safety.” Certainly safety is a factor, as their joint TikTok account has more than 16 million followers, and It sounds like Kim Kardashian has weighed the good and the bad in making her decision.