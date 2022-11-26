Kim Kardashian Asked Viewers What They Want To See In The Kardashians Season 3, And Fans Responded With Some Wild Ideas

The Kardashians has barely aired two seasons, though viewers have already been treated to plenty of massive developments. Kendall Jenner’s “cucumbergate” and Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal are only a few of the storylines that the show (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ) has presented to reality TV devotees. Though the second season has yet to finish its run, a third is already in the production. With that in mind, Kim Kardashian headed to social media to ask fans what they’d like to see on future episodes, and they responded with some wild ideas.

The famous family – who rose to prominence on TV following the release of their previous reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians – certainly aim to give the people what they want. So it’s not totally shocking that Kim Kardashian would seek feedback on Twitter . The comments that followed her viral post are, to put it mildly, outrageously hilarious. One commentator dropped some very bold ideas, which include Kendall Jenner going for another food-related endeavor and Kim headed overseas for diplomatic reasons:

I would like to see Kylie take the ACT, Kendall smoke a brisket, Kourtney go zip lining in Destin Florida, Khloe successfully execute a 2 min drill in the spread offense and for Kim to resolve conflict in the Middle East.

I mean… if the Real Housewives franchise can head to the middle east , why can’t Kim? I’m sure fans would definitely tune in if she were to head over there. Such a thing may sound crazy, but that’s probably more likely to happen than Kendall Jenner smoking a brisket (considering she could barely even cut that cucumber). Another fan had a very different idea for Jenner though, one that I’m sure reality TV fanatics would love to see:

I want kendall to be on impractical jokers and have to do the punishments meant for salI want kylie to train for the olymics with michael phelpsI want khloe to date a nice jewish manI want kourtney to drink high fructose corn syrup

An Impractical Jokers and Kardashians crossover could be either the craziest (or most ingenious) thing to ever happen to reality TV. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to see any of the famous sisters rub elbows with the likes of Brian Quinn and participate in some A+ pranks. As a sports fan, I’d also be particularly interested in seeing Kylie Jenner train with Michael Phelps. Though I’d bet that viewers would be more interested in seeing Jenner do what this other commentator recommended as part of their spiel:

Rob, an episode on why you stopped being friends with Jonathan (fingers crossed), Joyce Bonelli, Monica Rose and Larsa, Corey yelling at Kendall again, quiz Kris on the lyrics of all the rappers in the family, Kylie has a full conversation with Travis (Barker or Scott idc)

It’s funny to consider that Kylie Jenner hasn’t had many interactions with Travis Scott (who she shares two children with) or her relatively new brother-in-law, Travis Barker. Jenner and Barker’s interactions could be particularly interesting, as they’d make for a somewhat odd combination. On an unrelated note, I’d absolutely pay to see Kris Jenner reciting lyrics penned by Kanye West, who took issue with the momager earlier this year. As for the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, one fan wants to see her take on a very different kind of task:

I wanna see you fix a small town Texas college football program

Could this be the Friday Night Lights successor that so many of us have been hoping for? Probably not, but it would be entertaining to see the SKIMS founder coaching a small-town team in the hopes of achieving gridiron glory. All of these jokes are great, but one person did actually chime in with a thoughtful piece of advice for Season 3:

omg please make it less slow. 3 episodes go get to the met gala ? nothing was really happening... KUWTK was way more entertaining. The Kardashians is so slow...#TheKardashians

Filler is something that even reality TV fans deal with, so this particular gripe is certainly understandable. Maybe the family will look to keep things moving at a more rapid pace for the third season. If anything, that may be the one suggestion that Kim Kardashian might seriously consider. I will, however, still hold out hope that she decides to (safely) make her way overseas or head to Texas to follow some unrevealed football dreams.