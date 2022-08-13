How Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Responded After Kanye West Lost Yet Another Lawyer In The Divorce Case

The road to a finalized divorce has been a rather long one filled with a number of setbacks for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. While the former couple were declared legally single back in March of this year, the hit-making rapper and the SKIMS mogul are still at war over their many financial responsibilities and custody arrangements for their four young children. One thing that may be causing some problems is West losing a number of legal representatives during their divorce proceedings, and now that yet another lawyer has officially been recused, we know how Kardashian’s lawyer responded.

What Did Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Say After Kanye West Lost His Most Recent Attorney?

As we’ve seen in the nearly two years since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West (who roasted Pete Davidson over his breakup with Kardashian ), there have been a number of legal filings and court dates that have needed to be met as Kardashian and West attempt to iron out financial issues and custody terms for their kids (North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3). During a hearing on August 5, however, Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran officially recused West’s most recent lawyer, Samantha Spector , from representing him, after she stepped down in May.

According to Rolling Stone , Kardashian’s attorney, Laura Wasser, responded in court after this new set back, and when asked when they wanted their trial date set, said:

We’ve been ready for quite a while … I actually have a stipulated judgment drafted. I’m just trying to get someone to pay attention to me.

And, it sounds like getting “someone to pay attention to me” has probably been a problem for Wasser because West has lost a number of lawyers since the original divorce filing.

How Many Lawyers Has Kanye West Lost In His Divorce From Kim Kardashian?

Samantha Spector was the fourth attorney who tried to help West in his divorce from Kardashian. As noted above, she left his case in May because of a reported “breakdown” in their client/attorney relationship , and though there had been word that West quickly replaced her with lawyer Deborah Hong, we don’t know if this is true, because he appeared to have no one representing his interests at last Friday’s hearing.

All of West’s lawyers haven’t stepped down of their own accord, though. It was just at the beginning of March that West fired attorney Chris Melcher in favor of Spector , right before the March 2 hearing that declared West and Kardashian legally single while they still work out other matters in their divorce. West had two other lawyers working on his divorce before Melcher, but it’s unclear when they stopped working on his case and whether or not they were fired by West or asked to leave, as Spector did.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s two-day divorce trial is set to start on December 14 and will go forward whether West has a new lawyer, or is prepared for the trial, or not.