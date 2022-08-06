Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Still Not On The Same Page About Kids Or Money, And Now There’s Another Divorce Setback

Though Kim Kardashian is legally single at this moment, she’s still not divorced from her ex Kanye West entirely. It’s been nearly two years since the reality star technically filed for it, but the former couple’s disagreements over their prenup agreement and who should get primary custody of their four kids has delayed matters significantly. Furthermore, the notorious rapper can’t seem to hold down the legal representation long enough to expedite things – his fourth attorney, Samantha Spector, stepped down in May, citing a communication breakdown. Now there’s been another divorce setback for West.

According to reporting by Rolling Stone, the judge in their case officially recused Spector as Kanye West’s lawyer during a hearing on August 5. Consequently, it appeared as though he had no representation at the proceedings, despite previous reports indicating that he had immediately employed a new attorney named Deborah Hong. Nevertheless, the judge decided at the same hearing to move forward with or without the 45-year-old by granting his ex-wife a December 14 trial date to finalize their prolonged divorce.

Apparently the judge offered Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, a trial date for either this year or the next for her client. But the rep was firm that this year would be best, saying that they have been prepared for “quite a while.” The only hold-up, they claim, is Kanye West.

The SKIMS CEO’s legal team stated in court that the couple are on good personal terms presently, but Kanye West still has yet to produce financial disclosure paperwork to help finalize the divorce. As they tell it, Kim Kardashian submitted her own financials back in November of 2021.

As a result of the alleged disconnect, the judge requested that Kim K’s lawyer formally put Kanye West on notice to respond to these particulars by September 30. The trial will continue as planned if he doesn’t do so by that time. However, the judge also made clear that if there is a response and the parties involved need additional time to gather evidence or witnesses, then the divorce case will have to go to a different courtroom altogether. In other words, it could get potentially delayed even further.

Amidst these complicated legal proceedings, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were embroiled in a major social media feud earlier this year regarding their kids’ use of TikTok and Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kardashian and Davidson have since broken up following a nine-month romance. There’s evidence that “Kimye” are doing much better at co-parenting these days, to boot, but custody rights won’t be ironed out until the forthcoming trial.

True to form, the Kardashian-Jenners kept it real (for the most part) about the inner workings of their famous family and romantic partners during the premiere season of their self-titled reality series on Hulu, which will include Kourtney and Travis’ relationship come-up, and Khloe and Tristan’s latest relationship breakdown. Kanye West was seen, too, albeit very briefly, coming to save the day and his ex’s sex tape recordings from Ray J. Although all that and more is expected to shift drastically in Season 2 of The Kardashians, which starts streaming on September 22 for Hulu subscribers.

Kanye West might want to get on track with his divorce paperwork in the interim, though. That's b he likely won’t enjoy having to still deal with this relatively easy matter along with the recent $7 million Coachella lawsuit and that Donda copyright infringement lawsuit leveled against him at the same time.