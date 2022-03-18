How Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim Intends To Protect His Staff After Recent Local Armed Robbery

The luxury real estate agents on Selling Sunset cater to a very high-end clientele, including professional athletes and even Marvel stars. Recently, however, an armed robbery close to the office has boss Jason Oppenheim wanting to make some changes, even though nobody on the Selling Sunset team was involved.

TMZ caught up with the co-CEO of The Oppenheim Group only an hour after the reported incident that took place on March 17. According to him, a male with a gun “ran up” on another male and made him hand over a watch. He didn’t see the actual events but was walking around the corner of his building and caught the tail-end of the reported suspect fleeing the scene. Apparently, the police have already obtained their building’s security footage to look over.

Jason Oppenheim shared that he immediately informed the rest of the Selling Sunset agents, which includes his now ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause (following their breakup). He is also in talks with the landlord of their office to obtain additional security teams – meaning on top of the ones they already employ – for their protection. But the Netflix star has evidently been preparing on his own time, adding that he just went practice shooting yesterday and will get his own personal gun of choice soon.

Following the armed robbery scare, Jason Oppenheim advised his staff to no longer wear jewelry or watches while coming to and from their building as an added precaution. Oppenheim admitted that he and the rest of the team are a “little bit” shaken by the situation. However, the 44-year-old broker maintained that they all just have to remain diligent, saying to the outlet,

We still have to work as normal but obviously not wearing any watches … Just being careful, looking around. Like, it was very concerning. This city’s having a lot of issues right now.

Only just a few weeks ago, one of his own was subjected to a similarly scary potential crime. Christine Quinn, known as somewhat of a villain on Selling Sunset, reported that a home invasion attempt at her L.A. house woke up her and her husband Christian in the middle of the night. She credited their security system and extremely durable windows for preventing the supposed criminals from breaking in.

Not too far away, in Encino, fellow reality star in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley faced the full brunt of a successful home invasion attempt herself last October. Hopefully for the Selling Sunset cast, it won’t ever come to something like that. Selling Sunset is currently waiting for the release of its fifth season. But in the meantime, fans can catch up with the goings-ons of the series or other new shows on Netflix’s 2022 TV premiere schedule.