How To Watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 Online And Stream New Episodes For Free From Anywhere

We never missed actual school this much. Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-winning comedy wrapped in April after another A grade semester of Abbots Elementary, whose heartfelt antics and unforgettable crossover with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia saw the show’s viewership skyrocket to over 8 million. Now, we’re thrilled to be back in class with Janine Teagues and friends, for more laughs plus some pretty major changes. Read on for our guide explaining how to watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 online and stream episodes FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

“New year, same old Abbott” Janine beams in the Season 5 trailer, as the perpetually perky second-grade teacher returns for another term at Abbott Elementary. She’s not completely wrong. Her sunny disposition remains undimmed even when the ceiling collapses during a rousing pep talk to Gregory, Jacob, Barbara, and Melissa in the staffroom, and despite the difficulties the school’s chronic underfunding creates for their students.

In terms of the show itself, more of the same definitely isn’t a bad thing. On the air since 2021, the ABC series boasts a flawless report card: endless Emmy nominations, Golden Globe wins, and a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for its last three seasons. But for our characters and the future of the show, we’re promised some major changes, with the series’ endgame in the back of Brunson’s mind.

There’ll be the same heart and humour – plus two more holiday specials! – although some substantial upheaval is about to rock the halls of Abbott Elementary, including an incoming cohort of new teachers. As a result, Janine is left questioning her place at the school. Barbara gets a shock when a former kindergarten student (played by Shrinking’s Luke Tennie) becomes a work colleague, and Melissa finds herself bumped up to middle school, with one kid saying that she seemed smarter in second grade. In her words: “oh, hell no.”

At least things are looking up in the romance department, Janine and Gregory’s relationship is going from strength to strength. Jacob is getting to know Elijah, his karaoke crush, and Ava (the hilarious Janelle James, the series’ ostensible star) is dating IT heartthrob O’Shon. And, while there’s never a dull Christmas at Abbott, executive producer Patrick Schumacker confirmed that this year’s special will be “a very consequential episode” with far-reaching implications for the school and its staff.

This is one class you won’t want to miss. So, follow our guide now for how to watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 online and stream brand-new episodes free and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 online in the US

(Image credit: ABC)

The award-winning mockumentary is back! US viewers can watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 when it debuts on ABC from Wednesday, October 1, airing weekly at 8.30pm ET/PT.

Don’t have cable? No problem! New episodes will be on ABC’s catch-up service after their initial broadcast, for FREE without login details for a limited period. After this time, you’ll be required to enter your TV credentials to view previously aired episodes.

A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 without cable

FuboTV is an ideal cable-replacement service. Not only does it provide ABC so that you can watch new episodes of Abbott Elementary live, but it's got the largest and most varied selection of channels – including FOX, ESPN, NBC, FX, MTV and Bravo. The entry-level Pro plan costs $54.99 for the first month, once you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal, following which your bill will increase to $84.99 until cancelled.

Alternatively, Hulu offers a variety of ways to watch Abbott Elementary Season 5. If you want to enjoy the hit TV show without delay, then ABC is available on the Hulu with Live TV package at $82.99 a month. That includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (with ads), a tempting bundle that also offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

A much cheaper option is the standard Hulu membership. If you’re happy to wait around 24 hours, you can catch brand-new episodes the day after broadcast and from as little as $9.99 a month. Plus, new subscribers are entitled to the plan’s 30-day free trial.

And if you’re looking to get more entertainment for less money, there are various Disney Plus bundle plans to choose from. For example, the ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Select bundle costs just $16.99 a month – that’s a saving of 46% against the total cost of subscribing to each platform individually.

Traveling outside of the US? Watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 from anywhere with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 online just as you would at home.

While services like Hulu block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ABC. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. You can even get an Amazon gift card included worth up to $50 if you sign up today!

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for ABC, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Abbott Elementary, head to ABC.

How to watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 online free in Canada

(Image credit: Global TV)

Attention class: you’ll want to tune in to Global TV to watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 in Canada, when the latest episodes arrive on Wednesday, October 1 at 9.30pm ET/PT.

There are a few viewing options for cord-cutters. For a limited time after broadcast – about one week – you can watch episodes 100% free on the Global TV app. Alternatively, StackTV features Global TV content, and uploads new shows the day after broadcast. It’s CA$14.99 to subscribe, though there’s a 7-day free trial first if you haven’t signed up before.

The show is usually available via Disney Plus too. However, as of yet there’s no work on when the latest Season 5 episodes will be released to that platform.

Out of the country? Download a VPN and watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 online in the UK?

Typically, new episodes of Abbott Elementary are held back a few months before arriving on Disney Plus in the UK. That means you’re unlikely to see Abbott Elementary’s fifth season to stream on that service across the pond before January/February 2026.

Until then, you’ll find earlier episodes of the acclaimed series on Disney Plus. You can purchase a subscription from £4.99 a month, and have the option to upgrade to either the ad-free Standard plan (£8.99 a month), or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch Abbott Elementary Season 5 online in Australia?

Aussies face a long wait to see Abbott Elementary Season 5. While its streaming home is also on Disney Plus, there’s usually a longer wait than in the UK – about six months. There’s been no Australian premiere date announced, either, so we don't the latest episodes to arrive until about March 2026.

NB: If geo-blocks stop you accessing your preferred streaming service, consider purchasing a VPN. That way, you can quickly connect to the platforms you already pay for while abroad and continue watching your favorite TV shows.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 trailer

Abbott Elementary Season 5 cast

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Jerry Minor as Joseph Morton

Luke Tennie as Dominic

George Sharperson as Wendell

Zack Fox as Tariq Temple

Matthew Law as O'Shon

Jaboukie Young-White as Elijah

Kyle Schwarber as himself

How Many Episodes Of Abbott Elementary Season 5 Will There Be? Decider has confirmed that, like Season 4, the fifth season of Abbott Elementary will feature 22 episodes. These will air weekly, although due to mid-season breaks there'll likely be a pause in broadcasts around mid-November and throughout December.