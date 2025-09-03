How To Watch Survivor: Australia vs The World Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: August 18 Finale: Sunday, September 7 at 7pm AEST Free Stream: 10Play (AU) Watch From Anywhere: NordVPN 30-day trial + 3 months free

Watch Survivor: Australia vs The World: Preview

It’s been 10 years since Network 10 rebooted the most intense iteration of the iconic castaway competition, and Australian Survivor has been celebrating in style with the special all-star crossover season Australia vs The World featuring some of the strongest, sneakiest and most tactical players not only from the Aussie version of the series, but from global editions of the long-running gameshow. We’ve had nine gripping episodes so far which you’ll want to make sure you’re caught up on ahead of the finale on Sunday, Sept 7, so read our guide which explains how to watch Survivor: Australia vs The World online and completely free on 10 Play wherever you are with a VPN.

Jonathan LaPaglia once again hosts what will be his final season of the show, welcoming 14 seasoned contestants to the island of Upolu in Samoa. Among the starting line-up was a who’s who of Australian Survivor legends including All Stars winner — and new host — David Genat, Brains vs Brawn runner-up George Mladenov and Shonee Bowtell, making her fourth appearance on the franchise. There were also a few familiar faces for franchise fans in the World Tribe, including two time US Survivor winner Tony Vlachos, NZ Survivor winner Lisa Holmes and Cirie Fields and Parvati Shallow, who are not only veterans of the US game, but also had memorable runs on the Stateside version of The Traitors.

Australia vs The World has been every bit the tense, backstabbing fun we hoped, and the finale is set to be an epic conclusion. To make sure you’re caught up, read on to discover how to watch Survivor: Australia vs The World online and from anywhere.

How To Watch Survivor: Australia vs The World online in Australia for free

(Image credit: 10 Network)

Survivor: Australia vs The World airs on Channel 10 in Australia, with the finale set for Sunday, September 7 at 7pm AEST.

You can catch up on the series so far and live stream the final showdown on Network 10's free streaming service 10Play.

To access, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming.

Remember, 10Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Survivor: Australia vs The World online from anywhere

If you're an Aussie citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Survivor: Australia vs The World just as you would at home.

While 10 Play blocks access from IP addresses outside of the Oz, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch Australian TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a Oz-based server and tune into all the programmes on 10 Play from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Survivor: Australia vs The World as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 10 Play. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for 10 Play, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the Australia

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Survivor: Australia vs The World, head to 10 Play

Can I watch Survivor: Australia vs The World online in the US?

While the US does have it's own juggernaut version of Survivor, some contestants from which appear on Australia vs The World, there's currently no word on the Aussie iteration streaming Stateside.

Currently way from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch your favorite TV series from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Survivor: Australia vs The World online in Canada?

it's the same story in Canada, with Survivor: Australia vs the World being castaway without a streaming service.

Aussie abroad? Download a VPN to access 10Play as you would from home and stream Survivor for free from anywhere.

Can I watch Survivor: Australia vs The World online in the UK?

Currently, no, however, the Aussie iteration of Survivor does stream on Prime Video in Blighty, so keep an eye out there for the special Australia vs The World season.

Australian viewer in the UK? A VPN will let you stream Survivor via 10Play just as you would back home.

Survivor: Australia vs The World Contestants

No spoilers on who's fallen fowl of the Tribal Council here, but the starting line-up looked like this:

Aussie Tribe

David Genat — Australia: Champions vs Contenders II / Australia: All Stars

— Australia: Champions vs Contenders II / Australia: All Stars George Mladenov — Australia: Brains vs Brawn / Australia: Heroes vs Villains

— Australia: Brains vs Brawn / Australia: Heroes vs Villains Janine Allis — Australia: Champions vs Contenders II

— Australia: Champions vs Contenders II Kirby Bentley — Australia: Titans vs Rebels

— Australia: Titans vs Rebels Shonee Bowtell — Australia: Champions vs Contenders / Australia: All Stars / Australia: Heroes vs Villains

— Australia: Champions vs Contenders / Australia: All Stars / Australia: Heroes vs Villains Sarah Tilleke — Australia: 2017

— Australia: 2017 Luke Toki — Australia: 2017 / Australia: Champions vs Contenders II

World Tribe

Rob Bentele — SA: Island of Secrets

— SA: Island of Secrets Kass Bastarache — Quebec: 2024

— Quebec: 2024 Cirie Fields — US: Panama — Exile Island / US: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites / US: Heroes vs Villains / US: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands

— US: Panama — Exile Island / US: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites / US: Heroes vs Villains / US: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands Lisa Holmes — NZ: Thailand

— NZ: Thailand Tommi Manninen — Finland: 2022

— Finland: 2022 Parvati Shallow — US: Cook Islands / US: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites / US: Heroes vs Villains / US: Winners at War

— US: Cook Islands / US: Micronesia — Fans vs Favorites / US: Heroes vs Villains / US: Winners at War Tony Vlachos — US: Cagayan - Brains vs Brawn vs Beauty / US: Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands / US: Winners at War

What's happening on Australia V The World? For those not yet up to date, beware, spoilers for Australia vs The World follow. Throwing so many of the globe's best gameplayers together was never going to make for a congenial desert island getaway, but Australia vs The World has been utterly explosive, with more heated tribal councils, bitter blindsides and broken alliances than you can shake an idol at. Heading into the finale, we’re now down to the final four contestants, with things split evenly between Australia and World. Janine and Luke are still keeping the flame alive for the Aussies, while reality gameshow hardcores Cirie and Parvati represent the world going into the last Tribal Council. But only one can be crowned Sole Survivor. The final episode airs on Sunday, September 7, 2025.