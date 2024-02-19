How To Watch Love Island All Stars Final Tonight – Air Time, Voting

The muggiest villa to date is about to once again shut its doors after the the shortest running season of the dating show to date. Airing for the last 36 days, tonight Love Island All Stars reaches its finale with one of the five remaining couples set to be crowned and win a cash prize of £50,000.

Bringing together "All Star" islanders who appeared in Love Island UK's previous ten seasons, we've seen contestants from Season 1 all the way to Season 10, including run-ins with ex's and besties alike. Now it's down to Molly and Tom, Callum and Jess, Toby and Georgia Steel, Sophie and Josh, and Anton and Georgia Harrison.

Hosted by Maya Jama live from South Africa, tonight viewers will be able to see the islanders' final day in the villa, in which a pool party is thrown with a music performance from Ella Henderson, as well as – of course – which couple has been crowned, as voted for by the public.

HOW TO WATCH LOVE ISLAND ALL STARS FOR FREE ON ITVX

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK Stream: ITVX (FREE) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

What Time Is The Love Island All Stars Final? The Love Island All Stars Finale will air at 9pm GMT on Monday, February 19 on ITV2. That's 4pm ET / 1pm PT, 8am AEDT.