How To Watch Love Island Games Season 2 Online And Stream Daily Episodes For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Love Island Games

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Tuesday, September 16 New episodes: Daily at 9pm ET / 6pm PT Stream: Peacock (US) | Crave (CA) Free Stream: TVNZ+ (NZ) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Love Island Games: Preview

Apparently you can never have enough iterations of Love Island, and, after its debut outing last year, this global all-star version adds an extra dose of competition into the mix. And this year, the public get a say in who stays and who goes too! So read on to find out how to watch Love Island Games season 2 online from anywhere.

While the previous outing was hosted by Love Island UK anchor Maya Jama, Ariana Madix, the face of Love Island USA, will preside over proceedings this season. As always, Iain Stirling is on hand to deliver his usual brand of sardonic narration.

The format of the show works in much the same way as the regular version, except here, “team and couples’ challenges will take on much greater importance, with results determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes.” American viewers will even be able to influence the outcome of the game by casting votes to determine islander’s fates.

As for the global second-chancers this year, look out for the UK contingent of Tyrique Hyde and Lucinda Strafford, who will be making her third Love Island appearance after a memorable stint in Love Island Australia and Met Okatan, who appeared in back to back seasons of the Dutch version of the show. There’s also plenty of faces that’ll be familiar to US viewers, including Andrea Carmona, Josh Goldstein, Kendall Washington and Charlie Georgios.

This unique version of the show is sure to deliver all the drama you expect with a few added twists, all playing out form the sun-kissed Fajian Villa. Here’s how to watch Love Island Games online and stream new season 2 episodes daily.

How to watch Love Island Games season 2 online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

Season 2 of Love Island Games will premiere on Peacock in the U.S. and continue daily, with episodes set to drop at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Peacock subscriptions starts from $10.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

While there is no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $169.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Love Island Games season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island Games just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch American TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, American citizens currently overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and tune into all the programmes on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island Games as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island Games, head to Peacock

How to watch Love Island Games season 2 in New Zealand for Free

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

TVNZ+ is the home of all things Love Island in New Zealand, with Love Island Games season 2 set to arrive on Thursday, September 18 at 10pm NZST.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch Love Island Games for free.

Watch Love Island Games season 2 in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

All episodes of Love Island Games season 2 will stream on Crave, the Canadian home of all things Love Island. New installments will arrive alongside the US release, dropping daily from Tuesday, September 16.

Crave offers a number of plans starting from $9.99 a month (+ tax).

American traveling north of the border? You can access Peacock as you would back home, with a VPN.

Can I watch Love Island Games in the UK?

Love Island Games season 2 will stream on ITVX in the UK, however, viewers in Blighty may be in for a bit of a wait, with season 1 not arriving until a few months following its US debut.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

An American overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

Can I watch Love Island Games in Australia?

It's a similar story in Oz, with 9Now being the likely home for Love Island Games, although a release date is yet to be announced.

9Now is 100% free to use. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Kiwi travelling Down Under? You can access your usual free stream by signing up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Everything We Know About Love Island Games Season 2

Who Is In Love Island Games Season 2?

Tyrique Hyde — Love Island UK season 10, UK

Lucinda Strafford — Love Island UK season 7 and Love Island Australia season 5

Andrea Carmona — Love Island USA season 6

Andreina Santos — Love Island USA season 7

Charlie Georgio — Love Island USA season 7

Garbi Denteh — Love Island Netherlands season 4

Mert Okatan — Love Island Netherlands season 2 and 3

Christopher Seeley — Love Island USA season 7

Isaiah Campbell — Love Island USA season 4

Josh Goldstein — Love Island USA season 3

Kay Kay Gray — Love Island USA season 5

Kendall Washington — Love Island USA season 6

Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr — Love Island Malta season 1

Solène Favreau — Love Island France season 2

What Does Love Island Games Season 2 Start? Love Island Games begins on September 16, with new episodes arriving daily at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Who Hosted Love Island Games? "Love Island USA host Ariana Madix has been named the new host of Love Island Games. Madix guest hosted challenges during Season 1 of the Love Island USA spin-off series. Love Island UK presenter Maya Jama hosted the first season. Love Island USA: Aftersun’s Maura Higgins returns as the social media host. Iain Stirling will reprise his role as the narrator."

Where Was Love Island Games Filmed? The Love Island Games was pre-filmed in Fiji, the location of Love Island USA Season 1 and 5.