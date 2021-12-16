Netflix New Releases: Ozark Season 4, The Wedding Singer And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming January 2022

It’s time to ring in the New Year, Netflix subscribers! Although, looking at the list of incoming titles, you may be asking yourself just what year it happens to be. January 2022 promises the return of some fan-favorite shows, but moreso a slew of classics. This includes the likes of Interview With A Vampire, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Lost Boys, Gremlins and even an Adam Sandler classic.

Ahead of the list, should you want to revisit December 2021’s Netflix lineup , we have you covered. Otherwise, you don’t have to wait until midnight, or even December 31st, to see what’s headed online in January 2022! Here’s to the next year, and all of these titles that will help kick it off.

New On Netflix Available January 1: The Wedding Singer, Interview With The Vampire And True Grit

Right at the top, there are already a ton of catalog titles awaiting viewers who want to spend New Year’s Day with something cozy and familiar. Fun (and cheesy) crowd-pleasers like 1998’s Godzilla reboot are available, just in case you don’t want to think too hard after when the partying has ended. Or, in tribute to the late Anne Rice, you could relive Tom Cruise’s impressive turn in Interview with the Vampire. Hawkeye fans can get some more Hailee Steinfeld excitement onto their screens, as the Coen Bros’ remake of True Grit is coming online not too long after the Disney+ series airs its highly-awaited season finale . And Adam Sandler fans should have plenty coming in 2022, but that kicks off with The Wedding Singer, here.

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke - NETFLIX FILM - 1/1/22

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/1/22

300 - 1/1/22

1BR - 1/1/22

Annie (1982) - 1/1/22

Big Fish - 1/1/22

Braveheart - 1/1/22

Cadillac Records - 1/1/22

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) - 1/1/22

Doing Hard Time - 1/1/22

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter - 1/1/22

First Sunday - 1/1/22

Free Willy - 1/1/22

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra - 1/1/22

Geronimo: An American Legend - 1/1/22

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past - 1/1/22

Girl, Interrupted - 1/1/22

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) - 1/1/22

Godzilla (1998) - 1/1/22

Gremlins - 1/1/22

Happy Feet - 1/1/22

Hell or High Water - 1/1/22

Hook - 1/1/22

I Know What You Did Last Summer - 1/1/22

I Love You, Man - 1/1/22

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer - 1/1/22

Interview with the Vampire - 1/1/22

Just Go With It - 1/1/22

Kung Fu Panda - 1/1/22

Linewatch - 1/1/22

The Longest Yard (2005) - 1/1/22

The Lost Boys - 1/1/22

Midnight in Paris - 1/1/22

Monsters vs. Aliens - 1/1/22

Nacho Libre - 1/1/212

The NeverEnding Story - 1/1/22

Paranormal Activity - 1/1/22

The Patriot - 1/1/22

Road Trip - 1/1/22

Runaway Bride - 1/1/22

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark - 1/1/22

Stand by Me - 1/1/22

Superman Returns - 1/1/22

Taxi Driver - 1/1/22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) - 1/1/22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze - 1/1/22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III - 1/1/22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990) - 1/1/22

Terminator 2: Judgment Day - 1/1/22

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines - 1/1/22

Terminator Salvation - 1/1/22

The Town - 1/1/22

Troy - 1/1/22

True Grit (2010) - 1/1/22

The Wedding Singer - 1/1/22

Wild Wild West - 1/1/22

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) - 1/1/22

Woo - 1/1/22

New On Netflix The Week Of January 3: Hype House and Johnny Test: Season 2

TikTok sensation Hype House debuts a Netflix reality series this week, bringing fans into the making of the fun (and drama) the collaborative creator group gets into on social. Also, be on the lookout for Johnny Test, as Season 2 tests out new inventions and surprises in the continuation of this revival series.

Action Pack - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/4/22

Four to Dinner - NETFLIX FILM - 1/5/22

Rebelde - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/5/22

The Club: Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/6/22

The Wasteland - NETFLIX FILM - 1/6/22

Hype House - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/7/22

Johnny Test: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/7/22

New On Netflix The Week Of January 10: Phantom Thread And After Life: Season 3

The internet seems to have a huge influence on programming this month, as children’s YouTuber Blippi debuts two specials on the platform this week; one of them being Blippi: Adventures. However, if you want to indulge in some off-beat humor that borders on the dramatic, Season 3 of After Life and Paul Thomas Anderson’s haute couture romance Phantom Thread will both be available to satisfy that need.

Undercover: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/10/22

Dear Mother - NETFLIX FILM - 1/11/22

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster - NETFLIX FILM - 1/12/22

Brazen - NETFLIX FILM - 1/13/22

Chosen - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/13/22

The Journalist - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/13/22

Photocopier - NETFLIX FILM - 1/13/22

After Life: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/14/22

Archive 81 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/14/22

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES - 1/14/22

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT - 1/14/22

The House - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/14/22

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/14/22

This Is Not a Comedy - NETFLIX FILM - 1/14/22

Phantom Thread - 1/16/22

New On Netflix The Week Of January 17: After We Fell, Munich, Ozark Season 4 -Part 1, And Too Hot To Handle Season 3

The Byrde family arrives at the beginning of the end this month, as Part 1 of Season 4 to Ozark drops the first part of its 14 episode series finale . If you want to continue building dramatic tension, World War II spy thriller Munich - The Edge of War or Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle will gladly help out; though the results will vary. Last, but not least, all of you After fans can catch the latest installment, After We Fell, in its new streaming home on Netflix.

After We Fell - 1/17/22

Mighty Express: Train Trouble - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/18/22

El marginal: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/19/22

Heavenly Bites: Mexico - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/19/22

Juanpis González - The Series - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/19/22

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/19/22

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/19/22

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/20/22

The Royal Treatment - NETFLIX FILM - 1/20/22

American Boogeywoman - 1/21/22

Munich - The Edge of War - NETFLIX FILM - 1/21/22

My Father's Violin - NETFLIX FILM - 1/21/22

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/21/22

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/21/22

Summer Heat - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/21/22

That Girl Lay Lay - 1/21/22

New On Netflix The Week Of January 24: Kristen Bell's Lengthily-Titled The Woman In The House Across the Street From The Girl In The Window

Sports are running pretty strong this week, as the documentary Neymar: The Perfect Chaos and the Kevin James starring biopic Home Team both take the field. Though get ready for possibly the most ridiculous title to enter the Netflix canon, as Kristen Bell’s The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is going to be quite a mouthful to recommend to friends and family, though the long title has made it buzzy so far. It also happens to be a comedy, in case that wasn’t abundantly clear.



Three Songs for Benazir - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/24/22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/25/22

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/25/22

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/27/22

Angry Birds: Summer Madness - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/27/22

Feria: The Darkest Light - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/27/22

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/27/22

Home Team - NETFLIX FILM - 1/27/22

In From the Cold - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/27/22

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/27/22

New On Netflix TBD

Netflix’s incoming debuts for January 2022 aren’t finished just yet. Here’s a handful of titles that’ll debut throughout the month, with release dates waiting to be secured!

All of Us Are Dead - NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Georgina - NETFLIX SERIES

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein - NETFLIX SERIES