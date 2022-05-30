Kim Kardashian Explains How She Layered Two Designer Looks For Her Sister’s Italian Wedding, Because Who Needs Kanye West Dictating Your Fashion Looks?

One of the major things that seemingly happened when Kim Kardashian first split up from Kanye West was that she totally changed her fashion to look more like the old Kim . When The Kardashians star was still with her ex, Ye often styled her looks even for big events like the Met Gala and once notably even told her her “career’s over” after she wore something he hadn’t put together for her. But for Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker , Kim pulled out all the fashion stops and recently explained how she actually layered two classic designer looks to create her epic outfit.

First, if you haven’t seen Kim’s sweet wedding “date” photos with her daughter North, she shared a bunch of posts to social media around the time her older sister Kourtney said “I do.”

The outfit looks brand new, but that’s only partly true. Apparently a fun reveal on The Kardashians actually contributed to her wedding look. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian admitted she keeps an archive of all of her classic looks. She thought Italy might be the place to bust em out, as she noted:

Fun fact about this look for the wedding! I know you guys just saw me in my archives on last week’s episode of The Kardashians. I have every piece photographed and on an app. So, when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce and Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything.

What ended up happening, per Kim, was that she took one Dolce and Gabbana look she had previously worn on a red carpet way back in 2011 for the Glamour Awards and she combined it with a lace, gloved Veterments look she’d had in her closet. In short, she thought it would look smashing with the older style of the other black dress, and in my opinion it paid off.

The year 2011 was part of a time period when strapless dresses were much more in than they happen to be now, and by adding that Veterment overlay, Kardashian capably updated the dress both in overall look and in texture. Plus, she matched the aesthetic North West was going for to boot (or perhaps North matched her famous mom). Ultimately, they made for a pretty pair at the wedding, in a similar way that Kim and Khloé seemingly really tried to tie-in for the event.

To note, Kourtney Kardashian also had a few different looks across the wedding weekend, which was a huge celebration after she’d simply gone down to the courthouse to marry her beau Travis Barker. Congrats to the happy couple as they move forward, attached, ‘til death do them part.