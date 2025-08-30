Rachel Zegler And Tom Blyth Had The Cutest Reunion, And Fans Have A Specific Request For The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Co-Stars' Next Project

Ever since Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth worked together on the highly reviewed adaptation of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , I’ve been yearning for a reunion between these two. Thankfully, they support each other big time, and when they reunite in real life, we get to see adorable photos. However, after their latest post together, fans have a specific request regarding a potential professional reunion that I’d like to co-sign.

Why Rachel Zegler And Tom Blyth Reunited

Rachel Zegler is currently closing out her run on the West End in Evita, and Tom Blyth paid her a visit backstage. Re-creating the image they took when Blyth came to see her in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway, the actress wrote about her love for her former co-star, and you can see the adorable Instagram post below:

A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) A photo posted by on

Along with this absolutely adorable post, Zegler took to her IG stories to praise her Songbirds and Snakes co-star, writing:

My angel who has gone to bat for me and loved me thru every moment! And lord knows I would do the same for him come rain or shine. ✨

While Lucy and Snow’s love for each other was questionable at best in the movie these two worked on, the actors’ adoration of each other in real life is palpable. That was clear from Zegler’s post by itself, but to really hammer this point home, take a look at the IG story Blyth posted about this interaction:

[Rachel Zegler] just casually giving the stage performance of a lifetime. 🙌🏻💛

These two really are the cutest, and their support of each other is quite literally the sweetest thing. So, yeah, I totally get why so many fans (myself included) want them to make a rom-com together.

Now, Fans Really Want The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Stars To Make A Rom-Com

While Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes featured romance, it was by no means romantic. So, yes, we got to see Blyth and Zegler’s electric chemistry in that great movie; however, Snow’s Hunger Games prequel didn’t end happily for them. So, yeah, we want to see these two on screen together again; however, maybe this time they can play out a happier and significantly more romantic tale.

Fans made it clear that’s what they want by commenting:

Zeglyth casted in a romcom when. -rachelsbairds

I need to start a petition for ya’ll to be in a romcom together rn 😭 -cassidy.chadwick

Zeglyth romcom pls 😭 -neshukos

Need Rachel Zegler and Tom Blythe in a Romcom as bad as I need Jennifer Lawerence and Josh Hutcherson in one. 😭😭 cmon casting directors do the world a favor - knights.of.ni

So when’s the romcom coming…-alicepauowen

My romcom dream duo🥲 -cibeleramoa

I'm praying for that romcom 🤞🏼💕 -gguksrosies

Well, I’m sad to report that for now, this dream has not come true. However, considering how close these two clearly are, I don’t think it’s out of the question.

I also don’t think rom-coms are something they’d turn down either, especially since Tom Blyth just made one.

That’s right, the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Emily Henry’s book People We Meet On Vacation stars Blyth as the male main character, with My Lady Jane’s Emily Bader set to play the female main character and his love interest. That film is set to premiere on Netflix in January on the 2026 movie schedule , so it won’t be long before we see the Snow actor in a happy love story (which I can tell you it is, I’ve read the book).

However, while that’s exciting, the fans and I are still longing for a reunion between Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. They clearly have a strong bond as friends in real life, and that chemistry was evident in Songbirds and Snakes. Now, we gotta get these two in a rom-com so they can give that chemistry to a significantly happier story. They deserve it, and, dare I say, so do we.