‘I Was Given To Him As A Gift.’ Confessions Of A Video Vixen Author Opens Up About Her Experience With Diddy’s Now-Viral Parties

Elisabeth Ovesen, the author of Confessions of the Video Vixen, has opened up about the now-viral parties she was at with Sean “Diddy” Combs. In a new interview about the rapper, she spoke about being around him in 2001 and being “given to him as a gift” from other executives.

Amid the ongoing reports about Diddy’s arrest, legal troubles and allegations, Ovesen spoke with The Daily Beast about being around him during the early 2000s. Diddy, a man of many names , was known as Puff Daddy back in 2001, and he and Jennifer Lopez had broken up when the Video Vixen author was spending time with him. She said she was “gifted” to him by a music executive, and explained their interaction:

In retrospect, I realized that I was given to him as a gift by another executive. Diddy’s car pulled up. He asked who I was, and the men spoke for me.

At the time, Ovesen was coming off working on the Jay-Z music video “Hey Papi,” and she said that this chance to meet Diddy at the club was an opportunity. Then, she spoke about what happened next, saying:

He was like, ‘Send her to my house. And that was it. I got the order to go to his house, and that was the first time he and I spent time.

Continuing to speak about her experiences around Diddy and his world, Elisabeth Ovesen detailed what these parties were like, using a specific example about one event at the rapper’s mansion on Miami’s Star Island. Apparently, at the party there were men dressed in fine suits and topless women, “group sex in the bathrooms” and “trays of hors d’oeuvres and drug pills.” She went on to explain:

You choose your pill, you take your champagne, and that’s your vibe for the night. It’s fucking intense. And that was kind of one scene.

Going into his home, she said she had her “eyes open,” because she wanted to write about what she saw, as she explained she was going into a space where “nearly everything goes.” Also, while retelling this story, she said she “was not one of [Diddy's] victims,” explaining:

I was not one of his victims. And his victims deserve the space and time to discuss what happened in those rooms.

The story also mentioned that after Diddy was arrested on September 16, the mansion this party took place in was the same one he apparently put up for bail, which he was denied. According to TMZ , the $50 million bail proposal included said mansion as well as his mother’s house in Miami.

This report comes in the midst of the rapper’s ongoing legal issues. Among other things, back in March, his homes in LA and Miami were raided as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Then, earlier this month, Diddy gave up his home in Beverley Hills, as his primary residence is in Florida.

In late August, he was also named in a subpoena that is apparently connected to a Florida hotel. Federal agents were requesting check-in/out and billing information, how guests used room service, phone numbers, mailing and email addresses, security footage and more. That aligns with what they were looking for when they raided Diddy’s homes earlier this year.

All around, there’s a lot going on legally when it comes to Diddy, his actions and his Florida home. As we learn more and as more people, like Ovesen, share their stories surrounding this issue, we’ll keep you posted.