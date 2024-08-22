Another Day, Another Kim Kardashian Copying Bianca Censori Accusation Courtesy Of The Internet

Many things have puzzled, delighted and even concerned fans since Kanye West married Bianca Censori in a secret, early 2023 ceremony. But, it’s possible that the most publicly debated aspect of their relationship has been about the marked difference in the architectural designer’s fashion choices since her union with the rapper. We’ve now come to the point, though, where hardly a day goes by without his ex, Kim Kardashian, being accused of copying Censori’s bold fashion choices , and it’s happened again.

Why Are People Accusing Kim Kardashian Of Copying Bianca Censori Again?

Ever since she married Kanye West, Bianca Censori has been sporting looks that most would generously call non-traditional. The former Yeezy employee used to wear your typical high-powered workwear, but that’s given way to the year of no pants , stepping out in condom-like body coverings , and showing a general lack of concern for clothing her lower half by constantly wearing see-through tights as pants .

It was just in July that fans began to suspect that Kim Kardashian has actually started trolling Kanye with a SKIMS drop that looks to be inspired by Censori’s recent style favorites, and now that the American Horror Story: Delicate star has been seen out in a similar look, the copying accusations are coming fast and furious again. Take a look at the reality star’s outfit to see what you think before we get to the comments:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

First of all, I have to note that this is likely the SKIMS designs (a bodysuit and sheer leggings from two different collections) that saw fans claim that Kardashian was trolling her ex and his new wife. If you look at what she’s wearing and those previous looks it’s basically the same as what the model in blue is wearing in her Instagram pic about the new collection. And, considering how Censori loves to rock anything sheer (though sometimes to potentially illegal effect ), it does make sense that followers would be making some comparisons. Observe these comments, which all have hundreds or even thousands of likes:

Kim Censori

It’s giving Censori

It’s giving Yeezy 2016..Kim what are you doing

Stay away from that Censori style, nothing to see...

You may not agree, but I do think they’re making a pretty good point. It’s rare to find a shot of Censori where a significant portion of her skin isn’t on display, much like with the ‘fit Kardashian is wearing in her IG snaps.

Whether or not this is intentional trolling and/or copying is another matter. We’ve heard that the mom of four requested that Censori not dress provocatively around the children she shares with West (and even if that isn’t true she’s very pop culturally aware), so she undoubtedly knows all too well what kind of barely-there fashion the new Mrs. tends to show up in.

One can never say that the beauty mogul is unaware when it comes to her image, things people say about her or how to keep her fame alive online, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Kardashian was banking on these comparisons to help keep interest in her already-hot brand alive.