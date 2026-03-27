Does Kylie Jenner Keep Her Life With Her Kids 'Separate' From Timothée Chalamet? Where Their Relationship (Allegedly) Is Now
What do Stormi and Aire supposedly think?
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Timothée Chalamet may not have walked away with an Oscar at this year’s awards ceremony — which turned into quite the “weird room” for the Marty Supreme star — but that hasn’t dissipated the public’s interest in his romance with Kylie Jenner. Questions about their future dominated Chalamet’s awards season press tour, including whether he wants to have children. Jenner’s two little ones are obviously an important factor in these decisions, so what does their relationship with the actor allegedly look like?
Kylie Jenner shares 8-year-old Stormi and 4-year-old Aire with rapper Travis Scott, and three years into her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, it would make sense that the three have become well-acquainted. In fact, according to a source for US Weekly:
It sounds like Stormi and Aire get along well with the Wonka star, but just like Kylie Jenner kept her relationship private from fans, she also waited to introduce Timothée Chalamet to her children. This alleged insider doesn’t specify how long it took before Jenner was comfortable — just that she waited until she felt the time was right. The source continued:Article continues below
That’s great to hear, especially since Kylie Jenner allegedly wants more kids. So will we be adding some Chalamet babies to the Kardashian-Jenner family tree? Insiders have suggested that the couple is on the same page when it comes to children, and that Timothée Chalamet hadn’t thought about becoming a father until he met Jenner.
This aligns with reports from a year ago that claimed the Call Me by Your Name actor did want a family someday but was in no rush. A lot has happened since then; however, that could be seen as progress toward the couple’s future together.
For one thing, Timothée Chalamet publicly thanked his “partner of three years” at the Critics' Choice Awards and even commented on her Instagram for the first time. He was even more open to fielding questions about her in interviews, including what he was getting her for Christmas and if he ever wanted to get married.
Kylie Jenner allegedly doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot before having more children — she was never married to Travis Scott, after all — so one does have to wonder if they might give momager Kris Jenner another grandchild before saying “I do.” They’ve allegedly talked about an engagement, though, with Timmy expected to drop to one knee sometime this year.
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We’ll have to see what happens, but if Timothée Chalamet is going to become a stepdad to Stormi and Aire, or give them another sibling, it’s good to know that they allegedly like being around him.
We’ll certainly be keeping our eyes out for any signs of Timothée Chalamet (as unlikely as we are to get one) when The Kardashians Season 8 hits the 2026 TV schedule at a date yet to be announced. For now the first seven seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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