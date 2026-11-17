There are few things I love more than a reality show, and after years of devouring The Traitors with my Peacock subscription, I was thrilled to hear that the folks behind that Emmy-winning series were creating another. Enter The Mob, another campy competition show that's available in its entirety with a Hulu subscription. The show once again proved that RuPaul's Drag Race alum Willam Belli is a top-tier TV personality, but it turns out that not even the cast knew the rules when cameras went up.

The Mob's jobs feel more urgent than The Traitors' missions, but it took some adjusting to its format. Even the cast had a hard time with this, mostly because they didn't actually know all of the rules of the show they were competing on. During a recent clip from Gayety's Instagram, Willam spoke about her experience shooting the series, saying:

I asked for the rules every episode and I didn't get them until Episode 4, a printed copy. We did not know what was going on and we really wanted to. But information is power, and I understand that you don't want a reality show contestant to have power. So keeping them in dark leads to better stakes for the game and I understand that now.

Well, my mind is blown. It was hard enough to nail down the rules and format of The Mob as a viewer, but the fact that the cast was similarly clueless is truly wild to me. It didn't make the show's first four episodes any less entertaining, even though many of my favorite contestants got whacked way too early. Still, I'd think that the powers that be on production would want the reality TV personalities to at least know everything about the game they were expected to play.

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As much as I enjoyed the first season of The Mob, I have to assume that the gameplay might have been even more dynamic if the cast knew the show's rules from the jump. Indeed, the first few eliminations were a little sleepy, such as Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli pledging allegiance to Joe Gorga and then immediately getting whacked.

You can see Willam Belli's comments about The Mob and feeling a bit clueless at the start of filming below:

Willam might be the only contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race to get disqualified, but that doesn't mean she went against the rules in every situation. After all, The Mob cast were starting a brand new competition series, and didn't have any previous episodes to use as a reference. The folks who caught on seemed to make it the farthest, but it was curtains for other favorites like Willam, Bruno, and Debi Mazar.

The Mob is streaming in its entirety on Hulu as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if it gets renewed for a second season, and how the gameplay changes with contestants who know what to expect.