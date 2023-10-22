Kourtney Kardashian References Her And Kim Kardashian’s On-Air Fights While Paying Tribute To Sister On Her Birthday

Kim Kardashian threw down for her 43rd birthday on Saturday as only a Kardashian could, with her family and closest A-list friends gathering for a lavish party at Funke in Beverly Hills. One of her sisters was noticeably absent from the festivities, as Kourtney Kardashian — who is set to give birth to her and Travis Barker’s first child together — did not make an appearance. Kim’s older sister did, however, still pay tribute to the birthday girl in an Instagram post that referenced the intense fights that have played out on their Hulu reality show.

The feud between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian started on The Kardashians Season 3, with the older sister taking issue with Kim’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana so soon after the designers did her and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding. The bad blood was apparently exacerbated when the sisters watched those episodes back, resulting in a fiery fight between Kourtney and Kim in Season 4 premiere. However, Kourtney seemed to have nothing but love for her little sis when she posted this sweet message to her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

The eldest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree seemed to downplay what we’ve been seeing play out on The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ), at least in comparison to the more physical brawls the sisters engaged in as teenagers. Her well-wishes were accompanied by several other photos of the two. Kim Kardashian seemed to accept the birthday tribute, as she reposted on her own Instagram Stories all of the pics Kourtney had shared.

It’s unknown where the sisters stand as their feud continues on-screen, but rumors have started to circulate that Kourtney Kardashian is eyeing an exit from The Kardashians after the new baby comes, as she is tired of the drama and fighting with Kim.

Either way, one really can’t blame Kourtney if she wasn’t able or up to attending the big Saturday night bash. She is very far along in her pregnancy, with she and Travis Barker preparing to welcome their first child together. Their son will be Kourtney’s fourth child, as she shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott Disick. Barker has two children — Alabama and Landon — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and remains close to Moakler’s other daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The couple, who have been married for over a year now, had a scare in September, when Kourtney Kardashian had to undergo emergency surgery that she said saved the life of their unborn child.

Kourtney Kardashian may have missed the party, but Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner was in attendance, as well as her other sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Kim also welcomed several girlfriends, including Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Sánchez, Sofia Vergara and Ivanka Trump.