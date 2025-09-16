I Didn’t Have Jay Leno 3D-Printing A Toilet Seat For Harrison Ford On My Bingo Card, But Here We Are
A custom seat fit for an A-lister.
File this under “celebrity favors I did not see coming.” Jay Leno is known for many things. He’s a comedian, a longtime Tonight Show host, decades-long rival to David Letterman, a car whisperer, and a man who can fix anything with a socket set. But according to a recent revelation by Harrison Ford, the funnyman has another new talent: he can also 3D-print a custom toilet seat. Yes, Leno printed a toilet seat for Han Solo. And honestly? It’s the most wholesome tech-meets-Hollywood crossover of the year.
Per an exclusive report from People, during Leno’s Love Ride Foundation event in Glendale (Sept. 8), the former late-night television host explained how he ended up solving a very specific bathroom emergency for the Indiana Jones star. The saga bubbled up on NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin, where Ford’s phone lit up with a real-time call from comedy veteran and the actor admitted he’d tapped Jay’s shop of nifty machines (plural 3D printers) after years of failing to find a replacement seat for a discontinued model. The comedian told the outlet:
According to Leno, the print didn’t take long, the fit was just right, and Ford—who knows a thing or two about precision gear—was impressed. He continued:
If you’ve followed the broadcast-veteran-turned-car-collector beyond late night, this tracks. The guy runs a world-class garage and treats engineering like a love language. Meanwhile, Ford told Wild Card he’d hunted for a matching seat “for years,” even tapping friends in the plumbing industry. When the search flushed out (sorry), he made the world’s coolest cold call: “Hey, Jay Leno. It’s me, Harrison Ford.”
I love everything about this story: the old-school movie icon discovering a modern maker solution; the car guy who can’t resist a quirky challenge; and the mental image of a shop crew CAD-modeling Han Solo’s… throne. It’s peak dad ingenuity with blockbuster star power. Also, props to the practical lesson here. Who’d have thought 3D printing isn’t just for cosplay Iron Man helmets and Star Wars figurines?
When he’s not crowdsourcing plumbing fixes, the “movie star” label he side-eyes is still busy: at 83, Ford earned his first-ever Emmy nomination with his Shrinking co-stars, quipped about landing on the Batman shortlist, and—because of course—showed off a custom toilet seat courtesy of Jay Leno. You can enjoy Harrison Ford’s work on Shrinking with an Apple TV+ subscription.
As for the legendary TV personality, when he’s not 3D-printing toilet seats—yes, Jay, your hotline clearly works—he’s busy with Jay Leno’s Garage, where new episodes drop on his official YouTube channel.
