Camp Rock 3 Is Officially Happening With The Jonas Brothers And Demi Lovato, But One Detail Is Already Bumming This Camper Out

If you were growing up in the early 00s, chances are you were around for the Camp Rock movies on Disney Channel. The made-for-TV movie musical brought together the Jonas Brothers at the height of their early fame and a new star at the time, Demi Lovato, to follow the success of High School Musical. Well, apparently these former teen idols are ready to make Camp Rock a trilogy!

Camp Rock 3 Is On The Way With The Jonas Brothers Back In Their Roles

Thanks to a press release from Disney Branded Television, we can confirm Camp Rock 3 is officially on for Disney Channel and Disney+, albeit after the 2025 TV schedule has expired. The Jonas Brothers will reprise their roles as Connect 3 band members alongside a cast full of "new campers". Check out this post from the JoBros on the set of the movie:

Joe Jonas previously hinted on himself and his brothers returning to Camp Rock back while they were on an episode of Hot Ones Versus together (which came out on August 12). When challenged to read his most recent Notes app entry or eat a "death wing", he responded by reading out loud "Read Camp Rock 3" before saying "Sorry, Disney!" While it wasn't completely clear if it was a bit at the time, now we know he was being completely candid. The movie comes following their return to Disney Channel for their upcoming Christmas movie, which is among 2025 movie releases for this holiday season.

In the upcoming sequel, Connect 3 will lose their opening act for a "major reunion tour" and decide to go back to Camp Rock to find "the next big thing" as their replacement. Camp Rock 3 has already started filming in Vancouver as of this week, with a new cast of young talent, and another familiar face. Wizards Of Waverly Place's Maria Canals-Barrera will also play Connie again, who is Mitchie's mom and the camp's cook.

Joyride's Sherry Cola will play a new character named Lark. Among the young leading cast will be Descendants actress Liamani Segura as a "bold and determined" talent named Sage, her brother Desi (played by newcomer Hudson Stone), along with a cello prodigy named Rosie (Lumi Pollack), a drummer named Cliff (Casey Trotter), Brooklynn Pitts as a "choreo queen" named Callie, an "intimidating influenced named Madison (Ava Jean) and the camp bad boy Fletch (Zombies 4 actor Malachi Brown).

But, Demi Lovato Is Not Expected To Play Mitchie Again

It's exciting news, there is one caveat, Camp Rock fans. While all the Jonas Brothers are confirmed to guest star and executive produce, Demi Lovato is apparently only coming back in EP capacity rather than reprising her role as Mitchie Torres. She posted about the news on her own Instagram story. Check it:

The announcement comes just about a month after Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers reunited to sing Camp Rock together during the JoBros first show of their current tour celebrating two decades as a band. I can't believe that they won't reunite in Camp Rock 3 after this happened:

Of course, just because a press release doesn't say Demi Lovato has been cast, it doesn't mean there could be surprises left for fans. Lovato has been embracing her Disney Channel past a lot more on social media lately.

I would also love to see Alyson Stoner reprise her role as Mitchie's bestie Caitlyn. I certainly hope more original stars aside from Jonas Brothers make an appearance at some point in the film, but seeing them back in Camp Rock will be amazing in of itself. It's also great see Lovato involved in a producer capacity, even though I wish she had a leading role.