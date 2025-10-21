Joe Jonas Addressed Rumors Of Drug Use After Viral Concert Video

The Jonas Brothers have been famous since they were kids, growing up before our eyes throughout the years. That includes frontman Joe Jonas, whose divorce from Sophie Turner has made plenty of headlines recently. Although the "Sucker" singer also went viral when fans thought he was doing cocaine off stage during a performance. The chatter has gotten loud enough that Joe has finally addressed it head-on. Here's what he said.

Since The Jonas Brothers will return for Camp Rock 3, some fans wondered if the rumors about his drug use might influence his role in the upcoming Disney movie. During a recent interview with Esquire, Joe responded to rumors about him doing cocaine mid-concert, saying:

I’ve never touched cocaine in my life. But if I did, I think I’d be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage.

That's pretty cut and dry. Jonas denied ever using cocaine, but especially in the middle of a performance in plain view of the audience. Although I have to assume this comment will result in fans going back through that viral footage with a fine tooth comb.

On top of the professional ramifications of these cocaine rumors, Jonas continued to co-parent with Sophie Turner. And one can only imagine how these allegations could affect him in court under the wrong circumstances.

For those who don't remember, the discourse surrounding Jonas and possible drug use came from a viral clip of him freshening up in the wings during a concert performance. You can check it out below, courtesy of Twitter.

me mata ese “preparándose” sisi… pic.twitter.com/VgdqMMjN2FSeptember 8, 2025

This clip, particularly the moments were Jonas is shown wiping his nose started the rumors about the singer/actor's drug use. I have to assume he didn't want to address the chatter, but eventually it got loud enough that he took the time while talking to Esquire. Hopefully this puts the matter to bed once and for all.

As previously mentioned, Joe and the rest of the Jonas Brothers will be reprising their Camp Rock roles for a threequel. The original movies, which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription, were wildly popular Disney Channel Original Movies during their release. The first one in particular has been turned into countless memes over the years, including Demi Lovato's famous Camp Rock knees.

I have to assume that Jonas didn't appreciate the rumors about drug use, although he and his brothers Nick and Kevin have been the subject of a countless headlines since first becoming famous. So I have to wonder how much this type of chatter actually affects them behind the scenes.

The first two Camp Rock movies are streaming now on Disney+. The Jonas Brothers are still touring now, so fans can still see them perform live. We'll just have to wait for news about Camp Rock 3.