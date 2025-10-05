Joe Jonas Hilariously Responded After Someone Gave Their ‘Sexy Nick Jonas’ Pillow To A Thrift Store

The Jonas Brothers have certainly been famous as a group for many years, with the celebrity siblings acting alongside each other in Disney projects and performing on stage. But outside of their professional lives, they’re like everyday bros messing around with one another. In fact, after a “sexy Nick Jonas” pillow was found in a thrift store, his older brother, Joe, shared a hilarious response.

Plenty of people definitely see sex appeal in Nick Jonas, so naturally, there’s a “Sexy Nick Jonas” pillow. Surprisingly, it was revealed in @commentsbycelebs Instagram post that the particular merch pillow was found at a thrift store. When someone asked who would dare put the “Sexy Nick Jonas” item there, leave it to Joe Jonas to leave his hilarious response:

I did.

Gasp! Well, that’s one way to tell your little bro how you feel about him. In all seriousness, it's clearly all in good fun. After all, this is the same musician who playfully said he cried his eyes out after finding out the younger Jonas got The Voice judge gig in season 18 over him. There’s nothing like a little sibling rivalry to keep things entertaining.

The “Sexy Nick Jonas” pillow may be at a thrift store, but the real Nick Jonas sure isn’t. He’s currently playing along with his siblings for their “Jonas20” tour to commemorate the band’s 20th anniversary. Supporting acts like The All-American Rejects, Jesse McCartney, and the band’s youngest brother, Frankie, will be featured in shows playing up until December 22nd.

Not only can you see The Jonas Brothers blow you away on stage, but they’re also coming back to Disney. Soon to hit your 2025 Christmas schedule, the musical trio will be starring in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie about the pop-rock band trying to make it from London to New York in time for the holidays with their family.

Here’s the icing on the Disney cake— The Jonas Brothers will also be reuniting with Demi Lovato for Camp Rock 3! I’m already looking forward to the new tunes, humor, and chaos that will surely come from the upcoming DCOM. Maybe the “Sexy Nick Jonas” pillow will make a cameo!

I’m truly curious if Joe Jonas is the real culprit for how the “Sexy Nick Jonas” pillow ended up in a thrift store. If so, Nick Jonas is going to have to come up with some hilarious, sweet payback to send his big bro’s way. Make sure to see the three Jonases goofing off like the brothers they are in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, coming to your Disney+ subscription on November 14th. The first two Camp Rock movies are also available on the Disney streamer now, so no need to wait to revisit the fun of the OG projects.