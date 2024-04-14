How Kanye West’s Kids Allegedly Feel About Bianca Censori’s Revealing Outfits

Since Kanye West and Bianca Censori legally married , their relationship has garnered significant attention from the media and the general public alike. One of the biggest points of interest has seemingly been the series of revealing outfits Censori has worn in public. The past several months have seen various insiders drop claims regarding why she’s opted for such risqué attire. Of course, among those who’ve been in the architectural designer’s orbit since she began this trend are West’s four kids. And we now have alleged details on how they feel about Censori’s viral fits.

Ye shares four kids – North West (10), Saint West (8), Chicago West (6) and Psalm West (4) – with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The children still spend time with their papa from time to time and, based on paparazzi pics, the new Mrs. West has been present for some of those hangouts. With that, one can’t help but wonder how the little ones are processing the clothing she wears. A number of pundits and general fans may have their issues with the outfits but, per a source for inTouch , the West kids aren’t all that bothered:

The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers. They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her.

Based on past reports, Bianca Censori and her step-children are more than acquainted at this point. The model, whose marriage to the rapper was first reported in early 2023, apparently began meeting Kanye West’s kids around January of that same year. Around that time, Censori, her hubby and his daughter, North, went out for a dinner date in Malibu. In December, the trio also went on a trip to Disneyland , where Censori and North held hands while walking through the park. We can speak to the exact nature of the relationship Censori has with the kids, of course. But these past instances and the new comments seem to suggest that the little ones are cool with her – revealing outfits and all.

Most would probably agree that the outfits that Mrs. West has worn thus far have been “different,” to say the least. She rocked nothing but body tape for a photoshoot and, while out with Ye, she wore a fit that many compared to a condom . One of her latest looks for a day out on the town included neon green tights and a tube top . Per sources, some are unhappy with what she’s been wearing. Apparently, Bianca Censori’s own father, Elia “Leo” Censori, hates her “trashy” style as well.

It’s been widely speculated that Kanye West has been forcing his spouse to wear the clothes, though that notion has been disputed. London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, a friend of the Grammy winner, claims West is not choosing his wife’s outfits . She allegedly has control and has her looks curated by a staff of designers she and her husband have in-house. Still, another source says West does make Bianca Censori wear the outfits and that he’s doing so to purposely create publicity.

Barring any sort of dramatic fashion change, it’s probably safe to assume we’ll see Ye’s wife sport even more eclectic outfits as time goes on. As for what those will look like, only time will tell. But, if anything, what we may be able to glean from this latest report is that his children may not be too bothered by what she decides to wear.