Kylie Jenner’s Got A Full Dance Card This Christmas Season, From Her Gorgeous White Event Gown To ‘Sweet’ Celebration With Timothèe Chalamet

Ever since Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted speaking to one another at Paris Fashion Week back in January of 2023, there’s been a ton of speculation about the duo. Every now and again, they’ll be spotted passionately making out at a Beyoncé concert or sneaking PDA at the U.S. Open. Then months will go by before paparazzi catch them walking in a parking garage or hear about her sneaking into Chalamet's movie premieres. But this Christmas, reports indicate they absolutely spent some “magical” time together. Key word: some. She’s got a pretty busy schedule this holiday season.

Per an insider, Kylie Jenner’s even brought Chalamet around the two children she shares with Travis Scott, Stormi and Aire. It’s unclear when the night out took place, but the insider reported they’d gone out to Page Six on December 24th.

They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights. The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together.

Meanwhile, however, the report was also very clear they two were not going to spend the bulk of the holidays together, as both have family to get to and Chalamet has also been in the middle of press for his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. (Jenner had also been seen with the actor attending the LA afterparty for the Dylan biopic.)

Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful. Kylie and Timothée are both going to be with their families for Christmas, but they’re going to stay connected despite being apart.

The time was reportedly “magical” and if what the insider says is true, is something both parties can cherish through the remainder of the holidays, but splitting before Christmas even also absolutely makes sense. After all, Jenner has a lot of places to be and people to see.

Kylie Jenner’s Other Holiday Plans: Her Daughter, Kim's Christmas Eve Party And A Perfect Winter White

Jenner isn’t only spending time with the A Complete Unknown star, however. She absolutely attended her sister Kim’s famous Christmas Eve party last night, rocking a stunning wintry white look for the occasion. Her mom Kris put the importance of this simply on her own Instagram, writing, “December 24th. Never underestimate the importance of being able to spend time with the people you love.”

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner)

Kim has called the event "more low key" this year compared to past celebrations, but that dress is pretty fire for something casual, in my opinion.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, she'd sent her oldest kid Stormi to Houston to spend some time with dad Travis Scott. Stormi was also seen with Travis Scott in Houston last weekend handing out toy drive gifts for her dad’s Cactus Jack Foundation. This is unlikely to be the last event of the holiday season for the Kardashian clan, but if Kylie Jenner has more outfits like this one in her back pocket, I hope her dance card stays very full.