Khloé Is Allegedly Mad At Kim Kardashian, And Of Course Tristan Thompson Is Involved

It’s not uncommon for siblings to fight once in a while, and the Kardashian-Jenner family are certainly no exception. The reality TV clan have engaged in a number of squabbles over the years, some of which have indeed been televised. For example, Kim Kardashian has had her share of differences with big sister Kourtney while remaining relatively close with younger sis Khloé. However, it’s been alleged that Khloé now has beef with the SKIMS founder. And likely to few people’s surprise, the purported drama has to do with the former’s on-again, off-again partner – Tristan Thompson .

While the veteran NBA player isn’t quite a fixture within the famous family like he once was, he and Kim Kardashian were recently spotted having some fun together. The two were reportedly both present at a Drake concert in Los Angeles earlier this month. At the time, it was reported that they “arrived to the show in the same car” and “looked like they were having a blast.” And before that, photographers snapped pictures of them chopping it up at a party in Miami back in July. An insider claims Khloé Kardashian isn’t merely unhappy about the two apparently becoming good buddies but is “furious” over it:

They’re definitely close, and they don’t try to hide it — even from Khloé. It stings. The last thing Khloé wants to see is the man who cheated on her stepping out with her sister. Kim is hitting the town with Tristan while Khloé is home taking care of the kids. She’s furious. Who can blame her for feeling completely betrayed? It’s humiliating.

At this point, the sentiments above – which were shared with OK Magazine – should be taken with a grain of salt. The notion of Revenge Body not being all that pleased about her sister and ex hanging out isn’t too unreasonable, to be honest, though. Her relationship with the former Cleveland Cavalier was tumultuous, to say the least, and they have a lot of history as a result. So it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think the media mogul doesn’t want her former beau anywhere near her orbit.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first started dating in 2016, earning considerable buzz at the time. That attention arguably increased when Kardashian revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. In 2018, she gave birth to their baby girl, True Thompson. The infant’s arrival occurred amidst controversy, though, as it was reported around the same time that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian. While the two stayed together, the relationship eventually dissolved in 2019 due to the athlete allegedly cheating with Jordyn Woods – the former best friend of Kylie Jenner.

The pair later rekindled their romance while quarantining together following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but broke up again by the summer due to more cheating allegations. The athlete later made headlines in 2022 after apparently fathering another child amid his relationship with the TV star. (A lot of that drama was chronicled during the first season of The Kardashians.) He’d later share an emotional message for his lady after the official paternity test results came in.

While that situation was messy, the personal dealings between the two didn’t end there. It was confirmed during the summer of 2022 that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were welcoming another child via surrogate. Their son, a baby boy named Tatum, was born in July of that year. Rumors also swirled that Thompson and Kardashian had rekindled their romance but a rep shot down that notion. However, they hung out a lot after Thompson signed with the Lakers earlier this year and, interestingly, they also used the same address around that same time. Now, Khloé reportedly isn’t dating anyone .

Regardless of how her sister may or may not actually feel, Kim Kardashian does find herself in a very interesting position, thanks to her alleged friendship with Tristan Thompson. Time will tell whether there’s any true animosity on Khloé’s part and, if there is, past Kardsashian-Jenner feuds would suggest that it could get messy.