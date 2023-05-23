Tristan Thompson Trended On Twitter After He Played Well For The Lakers, But Kardashian Fans Hilariously Assumed It Was For Another Reason

Reality TV devotees undoubtedly know Tristan Thompson best for his appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and follow-up series The Kardashians (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ). But if you’re a sports fan (like myself), then you probably know him best for being a veteran NBA player, who has a championship title under his belt. The Canadian athlete most recently played alongside LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after joining them in April. The team has since been eliminated from the playoffs, but Thompson still trended after he put in a solid performance. Funny enough though, some Kardashian fans assumed he was going viral for another reason.

While Tristan Thompson didn’t put in massive numbers during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, he did drop a few key points when needed. Considering that he’d been out of the game for a little while ahead of his Lakers stint, some fans weren’t impressed. But non-sports devotees automatically assumed the worst. They apparently thought that Thompson was making waves across social media due to another cheating scandal involving off-and-on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian:

I saw Tristan Thompson trending and I thought it's bc he cheated on Khloe Kardashian again 😭 pic.twitter.com/vYgexfuULMMay 23, 2023

The former Cleveland Cavalier first made headlines for alleged infidelity back in 2018, when he was accused of cheating on his lady with multiple women amid her pregnancy with their daughter, True. Per reports, he later refused to watch the scandal play out on KUWTK. The following year, he’d find himself in hot water again after he was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner’s former friend , Jordyn Woods. So with all of that information in mind, fans probably felt like they had plenty of reason to be alarmed, like this person:

tristan thompson is trending again did he cheat AGAINMay 23, 2023

And if you think they’re overreacting, then know that those aren’t the only infidelity-related situations Tristan Thompson has been faced with. In 2021, it was reported that he not only cheated on Khloé Kardashian again but also fathered a child with the woman, Maralee Nichols. After the paternity test results came to light, Thompson sent a heartfelt message to Kardashian , though much of the Internet still roasted him. Some are still mocking him as, after the game, a few less-than-impressed fans shared shady messages while analyzing this particular Lakers team:

Anthony Davis should be embarrassed, but he won't be. LeBron carried them that entire first half and Anthony Davis couldn't reciprocate in half two. I saw a rusty Tristan Thompson fresh off a cheat with a waitress from Denny's putting up more fight. AD is a joke.May 23, 2023

They really aren’t punches, are they? Another fan actually found a way to link the former Chicago Bull’s intimate entanglements with the Lakers’ recent loss in an even more savage way. Check this out:

tristan thompson about to text khloe "it's okay i'm not sad 💔" then go out and cheatMay 23, 2023

Despite all of that past drama, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian seem to be on somewhat better terms these days. They surprisingly welcomed a second baby in 2022 and appear to be handling co-parenting well (while the athlete pays a whopping amount of child support.) Kardashian and Thompson were also seen hanging out again around the time that he signed with the Lakers.

I’m willing to bet that this isn’t the last time Tristan Thompson will go viral, and I’m not trying to say that he’s going to cheat again. He could, in fact, catch fans’ attention for his skills on the basketball court as was the case this time around. Even still, after everything he’s reportedly done, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Kardashian stans to continue to keep a close eye on him.