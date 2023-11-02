Khloé Kardashian Had The Best Response To Niece Penelope's Negative Feelings About Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandals
Ms. Disick has concerns.
Tristan Thompson has continued to be a presence in Khloé Kardashian’s life — and therefore her family’s Hulu reality show as well — despite Thompson no longer being romantically involved with the mother of two of his children. Forgiveness definitely seems to be the word of the day during his frequent appearances on The Kardashians, but it seems not all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree are willing to move on so quickly. Kourtney Kardashian alluded to her daughter Penelope struggling with the NBA player following his multiple cheating scandals, and I love the response Khloé had for her 11-year-old niece.
On the November 2 episode of The Kardashians, “You’re Spiraling” (available to stream with a Hulu subscription), Kourtney Kardashian made sure to warn Penelope that Tristan Thompson was coming over with Khloé Kardashian to pick the pre-teen up, admitting that some of her own negative emotions had rubbed off on her daughter. When Khloé was asked what she thought of her niece’s concerns, she said:
I love that Khloé Kardashian validates Penelope’s feelings, rather than defend Tristan Thompson’s actions or try to make her see it the way Khloé sees it — as the healthiest-possible co-parenting situation for their two kids. Khloé seems to understand that the tween was affected by how Thompson hurt her (and Kourtney by extension), and she had nothing but support for her niece’s emotions, continuing:
Kourtney Kardashian explained to the show’s producers that Penelope knew that Tristan Thompson’s behavior had “triggered her,” which contributed to her daughter’s presumed discomfort, and the eldest Kardashian said she sometimes finds it hard to brush off the hurt he has caused. In Kourtney’s words:
Honestly, it’s somewhat of a relief to hear that Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick didn’t just forgive and forget the way others in the family seemed to. I’m all for forgiveness, but I find it pretty hard to watch when Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble seem to be trying to force the couple back together, and some reports suggest that Khloe is “furious” over Kim Kardashian’s friendship with Tristan Thompson.
Khloé Kardashian must have to deal with a lot of opposing emotions when it comes to her large family and her situation with Tristan Thompson, but I love to see her respecting even the youngest members’ feelings and letting Penelope know that she’s right to feel however she does. If you want to continue to watch the saga play out, new episodes of The Kardashians are released each Thursday, and be sure to check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley
By Nick Venable
By Mike Reyes
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes