Killing It: 7 Questions I Have After Season 2 Of The Peacock TV Show

Killing It is one of Peacock’s best recent TV shows . It’s hilarious but also one of the darkest and bleakest comedies in recent years. The first season follows a man trying to achieve his dream and using snakes to make it happen. By Killing It Season 2, the show evolves to still explore the concept of the pursuit of happiness but leans further into the idea of how that dream can corrupt.

The first season of Killing It ends with many things unresolved but the second season ends with a complete transformation. Additionally, it gives a disheartening look at the future for Craig (Craig Robinson) and those in his orbit. It also left me with questions I need answered in a potential Killing It Season 3.

Let’s talk about those questions.

Warning Killing It Season 2 spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Can Craig Be Redeemed?

Killing It Season 2 ends with Craig engaging in his most devious behavior. After Jillian (Claudia O’Doherty) refuses to allow the contaminated berries to be publicly distributed, Craig plans with Brock (Scott MacArthur) to give him part ownership of Jillian and Craig’s farm. This action gives Brock and Craig majority ownership of it. Green Bounty Organics hires them as senior consultants with stock options.

They become rich when the company sells. He screws over Jillian and allows a meningitis outbreak. It’s implied that two people died from this action. Despite the severity of it, Craig is rich and happy. He has become a truly corrupt person by putting his needs and wants above any sense of morality.

Craig seems pretty far gone because even Isaiah (Rell Battle) seems horrified by his actions. If Killing It returns for a third season, Craig would need something big to smack him out of his state of denial and euphoria.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Will Jillian and Craig Repair Their Friendship?

Craig hurts Jillian the most with his actions. Even if you can understand Craig’s justifications, he has still sacrificed his friendship with her for money and security. She forgives pretty easily but this may be too unforgivable for even Jillian.

Throughout Killing It Season 2, Craig continues to lose his moral compass. Situations push him to make the morally questionable choice. Jillian, however, doesn’t waver on her sense of right and wrong. Their different ideologies will make for an interesting dynamic in a potential Season 3. If they are reunited, she could influence him in a positive way, or he could influence her in a negative way.

Either way, their opposing philosophies make their friendship more complex.

(Image credit: Peacock)

How’s Brock Spending All His Money?

We often see Brock's attempts at fame. He didn’t achieve the Kardashian level of influencer success , but he did find an audience for his content. However, he wasn’t nearly as successful in Killing It Season 2 as he was by the end of the first season.

Therefore, despite now being very rich, there is no way to predict what Brock will do next. I can’t wait to see his future mishaps and whether he loses all his money in a week. His career path possibilities are endless. Anything from an influencer Netflix reality TV show to going back to snake hunting could happen

(Image credit: Peacock)

Will Isaiah Return From The Maldives?

Isaiah spends the majority of Killing It Season 2 trying to redeem himself to get his ex-girlfriend Maya (Fatimah Taliah) back. His efforts seem pointless when Maya moves on with Tall Caleb (Troy Ian Hall). However, she points out that maybe saving Craig could have led to something good.

However, he later discovers that Craig caused the spread of meningitis. He tells his flight mate that he has a one-way trip to the Maldives. For his betrayal, Agent Burton (Timothy Simons) makes it his mission to send Isaiah to prison for a long time. It wouldn’t be smart for him to return home. However, Isaiah likes danger. He also may feel the need to return to snap Craig out of his descent to hell.

Isaiah seems to enjoy the dynamic of him being the corrupt one. Additionally, he has become increasingly alarmed by his brother’s fall from grace. If anyone can save Craig, it will likely be Isaiah.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Will Vapor’s Parents Ever Return?

In one of the funniest episodes of Killing It Season 2, we learn all about the birth parents of Camille’s (Stephanie Nogueras) surrogate baby. The episode ends with their arrest. Blythe (Ayden Mayeri) and Tate (Tommy Dewey) will spend some time in prison, so they give Camille their child. They have no money now, but eventually, Blythe hopes to return and pick up the baby Vapor.

It doesn’t look like Vapor will see his parents anytime soon, so I wonder if he becomes a permanent part of Camille’s family, and, by extension, Craig’s family.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Will Prada Lamonca Continue To Run Rodney’s Business?

Prada (Anna Mae Quinn) successfully takes her father’s company right from under his nose. He respects the move but “jokes” about taking it back. We don’t expect Prada to hold on to her company for too long, especially with the deviousness of her father.

Additionally, with the growing nepo baby debate , some of the board members may try to vote her out. They may not feel that she earned the company and benefits from nepotism, even though she clearly finessed and stole it away from Rodney (Tim Heidecker).

(Image credit: Peacock)

Jackie Boone (Dot-Marie Jones) and her family’s quest for health care is one of the saddest storylines of Killing It Season 2. It turns out that they need it because the season ends with Jackie being diagnosed with cancer.

Taking a Jillian approach to life with blind optimism, Jackie sees her time in prison as a good thing because it’ll provide her with healthcare to treat her cancer. It’s a sad look at the healthcare problem in America, but it endears us to Jackie. We want her to beat it, and, hopefully, eventually get out of prison.

I hope that we at least get occasional appearances by the Boone family, especially Jackie in any future Killing It seasons.

Killing It Season 2 is a must-watch Peacock show right now. It’s just as fun as the first season, but takes many crazy twists and turns and leaves you questioning the idea of right and wrong in a world that thrives on capitalism. The Killing It Season 2 finale could work as a series finale, but the ending feels too dark. Therefore, I hope we at least get one more season to make my Peacock subscription worth it.

Stream Killing It on Peacock.

Follow our 2023 TV premiere dates schedule for more great TV premieres.