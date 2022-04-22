Kim Kardashian And Ariana Grande Connected Over Pete Davidson Years Before The Hulu Star Got With Him

The timeline of Pete Davidson’s love life, and the shortlist of names involved, are interesting matters for many fans. The SNL alum dated Larry David’s daughter from 2016 to 2018, then had a whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande for the rest of 2018, which culminated in a called-off engagement between the two that same year. The pop star was ultimately followed by the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, and now, Davidson's current girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Yet, as it turns out, Kardashian and Grande totally connected over Davidson years before the newly minted Hulu star ever locked lips with him.

The Comments By Celebs Instagram account tracked down an exchange between the two women that dates back all the way to September 2018. At the time, Kim Kardashian posted a pic of herself getting into a yellow sports car, with the caption saying, “Universe must have my back.” The line caught the attention of Ariana Grande, as it was used in the interlude on her Sweetener album, for a track literally titled “Pete Davidson,” and she commented under the reality star's post with the next line.

The actual post is still in existence over on Kardashian’s Insta, but is now flooded with current 2022 comments and references to the uncanny situation. You can check out CBC’s screenshots below:

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) A photo posted by on

The Kardashian-Jenners have been connected to a number of weird social media occurrences in the past. Like that time Kim and Kylie were caught in the faux pas of seemingly recycling old bikini pics, or when 5-year-old True Thompson was speculated to be photoshopped into a Disneyland family trip, only to be accidentally confirmed by her mom Khloe months later. But this Ariana Grande/Pete Davidson scenario is, truly, almost omniscient in nature. Grande certainly had no idea “Pim” would one day be a thing anymore than the rest of us, otherwise she would might not have commented on a post of her ex’s future girl…

To be fair, though, the Grammy winner has been friendly with the Kardashian-Jenners for a long time. Kim’s mom Kris Jenner even had a cameo in the 2018 “Thank U, Next” music video. Not to mention, Ariana Grande still follows Kris, Kim and the others on Instagram to this day, and vice versa. (She also still follows Pete Davidson’s other ex Margaret Qualley as well – just saying.)

Nevertheless, the hoopla over an old, throwaway remark likely doesn’t matter much to Ariana Grande these days. She herself has moved on since the engagement to Pete Davidson crumbled. In fact, The Voice judge got married – like, for realsie – to real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been officially linked together since October of 2021. They’re still going strong, even amidst the seemingly concluded online feud with her ex-husband Kanye West (who, much like Ariana Grande, used Davidson as a muse in his music – just in more of a violent diss fashion). Kardashian hasn’t ruled out the idea of her new beau joining her in future seasons of her new show on Hulu, The Kardashians, but it won't be happening in Season 1.

I guess we can leave it at the world being a funny place with a bunch of weird coincidences. (Like Saint Kardashian randomly coming across references to Kim’s old sex tape on his Roblox in the premiere episode of The Kardashians, curiously similar to how KUWTK came into existence.) Keep up on the future of the “Pim” (or is it “Kete”?) relationship as it surely unfolds on The Kardashians – new episodes stream Thursdays with a Hulu subscription.