Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divvied Up 10 Properties In Epic Divorce Settlement, But Now One Of His Is Back In The News

It took nearly two years, but all of the financial and child care matters in the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were finally ironed out in a settlement agreement that the former couple came to in November 2022. Part of the arrangement involved divvying up 10, mostly multi-million dollar, properties between the two of them, but now one of the homes that West got to keep is back in the news.

What Property Of Kanye West’s Is Back In The News And Why?

While it raised some questions when the chart-topping rapper bought a house across the street from his SKIMS founder ex in late 2021, their divorce settlement revealed that that $4.5 million property was actually one of the 10 houses that Kardashian was able to keep after the divorce. The home that’s causing some trouble now is one in the Calabasas hills that the "Heartless" artist bought in 2018, and according to The U.S. Sun , this $6.2 million estate has been abandoned by West and is starting to become an eyesore.

The 320-acre property, which was used for his Sunday Service at one time, and was also said to be the administrative center for his troubled Donda Academy , has been vacant for quite some time and can be seen in photos surrounded by scaffolding that was once covered in white plastic. However, much of that plastic has fallen away, and the scaffolding itself is beginning to fall down, as well. The landscaping is also suffering, with overgrown and patchy grass, as well as weeds being seen coming through many of the cracks in the paved portions of the land.

There are also temporary structures on the property, which may have been erected for the construction/remodeling phase, and they are also in disarray. Apparently, even though he appeared to last live in the home during his 2021 romance with model Irina Shayk , the home hasn’t even been cleared of all of his personal belongings. Photos of the property show that a Polaris 4x4 vehicle and a Sherp off-road tank (with a combined value of $140,000) are both sitting outside with rust beginning to coat the conveyances and flat tires on each. Additionally, a BBQ smoker was left, along with musical instruments, tricycles, and items that seem to be for his school.