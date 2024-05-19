How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Being Booed At Tom Brady’s Roast While Dealing With Taylor Swift Diss Track Drama

Kim Kardashian makes sure she’s always at the forefront of the pop culture conversation, so even as she’s been serving big looks at the Met Gala and becoming a full “cake boss” in recent weeks, she’s also been making headlines for a couple of reasons she probably didn’t predict. First, the flames of her years-old feud with Taylor Swift were stoked by a diss track on the artist’s newest album, and then Kardashian received a less-than-warm reception from the crowd at The Roast of Tom Brady. So how is the reality TV queen feeling amidst all the drama?

Having lived her life in front of the cameras for the better part of two decades now, it would seem Kim Kardashian is impervious to a lot of the shade that gets hurled in her direction. That’s why Taylor Swift’s new song “thanK you aIMee” and getting booed at the Tom Brady roast are hardly glitches on The Kardashians’ star’s radar, according to a source for ET , who said:

Kim isn't letting Taylor's song or the booing she experienced at Tom Brady's roast affect her. She truly doesn't care and is unbothered by both. She knows she is killing it, running her empire, and has true friends and family who love her. She has dealt with haters her whole life and is not giving either situation any weight.

Those watching The Roast of Tom Brady live with their Netflix subscription likely heard the audience’s Kim Kardashian shade — and it was apparently even more intense when witnessed from the audience — but she laughed it off to deliver her jokes. She also took some heat too, with one of the harshest highlights from the roast coming from Tom Brady himself, as he said Kardashian had been scared to attend, “Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."

As for The Tortured Poets Department diss track “thanK you aIMee,” Kim Kardashian is seemingly refusing to take the bait, as the insider said:

Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee.' She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago..Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now.

While the source claims Kim Kardashian is not concerned about Taylor Swift, many Swifties thought her Met Gala cardigan might have been a subtle reference to the artist's folklore song “cardigan.” Either way, Kardashian certainly seems to have heeded Swift’s own advice, since she’s pretty good at being able to “Shake It Off” when it comes to the haters.

Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family will return Thursday, May 23, for the fifth season of The Kardashians, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription . Be sure to also check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.