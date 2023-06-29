Kim Kardashian Brought Her Entire Glam Team To The DMV And I Have A Lot Of Feelings

The Kardashian-Jenner family have been known to make some pretty astounding moves in showing off just how wealthy they are. There was the time Kris Jenner forgot she owned an apartment in Beverly Hills , which she apparently used exclusively for gift-wrapping, and nobody can forget Kylie Jenner’s private jet brouhaha . But Kim Kardashian’s actions in the most recent episode of their Hulu reality show may have been the most brazen display of her family’s privilege yet, as she shut down a DMV and brought her whole glam squad to assist with her license photo. We’ve got to talk about this move, because I am loving it.

The Kardashians Season 3 episode “The Tension Is Brewing” opened with Kim Kardashian headed to the DMV to get a new driver’s license. Immediately something felt off about the situation, and it hit me that the SKIMS boss had just walked into an empty DMV and thanked the employee for waiting for her. Let me say that again. The DMV was waiting on HER. Ha! What a turn of events for an establishment that is infamous all over the country for its long lines and waiting periods.

It’s not unheard of that the Kardashian gang will pay to make an area exclusive to themselves. Forget shutting down rides at Disneyland , though; the DMV is the perfect place to flex this arm of her celebrity. Everybody hates going to the DMV, so if you have the power to throw around, what better place than this to do so?

While we’re talking about things we hate about renewing our driver’s licenses, can we discuss the picture? Driver’s license photos are consistently terrible, thanks to terrible lighting and having our will to live drained by the hours-long wait that precedes your moment in front of the camera.

Kim Kardashian solved this problem, naturally, by bringing her entire glam team with her. She sat in the waiting room chairs as hair stylist Chris Appleton used the hot iron to add beachy waves to her platinum blonde hair. The team also brought their own lighting, which probably puts the cherry on top of this perfect flex of her celebrity, and fans on Twitter seemed to agree, with one saying:

Kim Kardashian brought a hairstylist, a makeup artist, and HER OWN LIGHTING to the DMV for her license photo. And people think she's not a fucking genius

Now, if Kim Kardashian had put people out with her DMV hijinks, I wouldn’t be quite as into it. However, since she thanked them for “staying open,” it seems like the crew went after hours, when the office would have been closed to the public anyway, and if that’s the case I’m just hoping that Blanca — the very patient government employee who humored the entourage’s every whim — was at the very least paid overtime, if not by the show itself.

The reality star and her team were at least self-aware enough to know they were being ridiculous, and Chris Appleton did rightfully declare Blanca as the real DMV MVP, as he said:

Blanca killed it. She nailed it. We work with many photographers along the time, Blanca, and you got the shot. I wouldn’t say we normally get it [in two shots].