Kim Kardashian Calls Herself A ‘Cake Boss’ In New Bikini Post, And Khloé Has Thoughts

Kim Kardashian is widely known for the seemingly endless stream of photos that she shares to her social media. Within that though, she’s arguably most famous for sharing bikini photos (and there have been a lot over the years). The media mogul has been sharing a few this month, too, as she recently vacationed in Turks and Caicos. Kardashian, whose vacay time has apparently ended now, called back to the excursion by sharing a new bikini post, through which she referred to herself as a “cake boss.” Said caption caused quite a stir amongst commenters, with even Kardashian’s sister, Khloé, weighing in.

Days ago the longtime reality TV shared some sleek photos that showed her on the beach and sporting a cowboy hat . (Considering the recent Cowboy Carter buzz, a lot of the comments were Beyoncé-related.) Looking back on that trip, the 43-year-old mother of four dropped another post on her Instagram, which featured a carousel of fresh swimwear pics. In them, she sports a black two-piece ensemble as well as a chain around her waist. Check out the sizzling series of snapshots down below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Well, I guess it’s not hard to see why she referred to herself as a “Cake Boss.” And various fans definitely seem to be digging the images that accompany that declaration. Some of Kim Kardashian’s famous friends also weighed in as well, as the likes of Paris Hilton and Malika Haqq chimed in with their praises. Khloé Kardashian’s response is the one that might stick out most to folks, though, and some might agree with her assessment:

OMG, the thirsty caption is gold.

It seems she’s not the only one who feels that way about that caption, too, as the 39-year-old’s comment has more than 10,000 likes as of this writing. One could argue that of all the Kardashian/Jenner sisters , Khloé is the one that doesn’t mind saying what she feels at any moment. So it definitely tracks that she’d be compelled to leave a comment like this one.

Honestly, I find it somewhat amazing just how many varied bikini photos Kim Kardashian has managed to churn out over the years. I mean, 2023 alone was filled with some killer looks from the former Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum. For instance, last year, she was one of the many celebrities that got in on the summer of the black bikini. Kardashian even shouted out the look later in the year and brought back the black ensemble for the holidays . And it’s hard to forget Kardashian’s teeny weeny silver bikini post (which some believed she used to take attention away from her sisters at the time).

The starlet also explained that she had a bikini post epiphany while visiting the White House . At the time, she wondered whether the government officials might look at her page and get the wrong idea but then reasoned that amid her political activities, she still wants to be herself.

With that in mind, we can probably assume that Kim Kardashian will continue to post bikini pics at her leisure for the foreseeable future. So don’t expect this “Cake Boss” post to be the last of its kind. Also, keep an eye out, as Khloé may provide more commentary on her sister’s viral images as well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors