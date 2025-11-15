See Khloé Kardashian Be Absolutely The Realest When She Tells Kim 'We're Not Bringing Back Up Marilyn Monroe Again' Ahead Of Big B-Day Bash

Let’s take a trip back to 2022, when Kim Kardashian broke the Internet by arriving to the Met Gala wearing the infamous dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she sang a sultry, “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” to John F. Kennedy. From the weight Kim had to lose to fit in it to whether or not she damaged the historical artifact, the entire event was scandalous. So one might understand why her sister Khloé was quick to shut down the topic ahead of their mom’s huge birthday celebration.

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated matriarch Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday this month with a James Bond-themed party that saw its A-list guests dressed to the nines. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, played up the 007 of it all by paying homage to Halle Berry’s iconic purple dress from Die Another Day. She just couldn’t figure out what to do with her hair and sought out her sisters’ advice. This is where the Marilyn Monroe incident came up, as you can see in her vlog below:

It seems like the plan was originally for Kim Kardashian to sport a pixie cut, which would have honored Halle Berry’s signature look and served as an ode to Kris Jenner’s hairstyle of choice. However, she voiced concerns to Kendall Jenner and then Khloé Kardashian, saying:

I’m afraid that I’m looking like a costume of Halle Berry. Kylie’s like, ‘Be yourself. In Marilyn, you were yourself. Why wouldn’t you do Marilyn hair?’ We talked about that earlier.

It’s true that when Kim donned the famous dress to climb the steps at the Met Gala, she did not fix her hair in the same style the actress wore it in (though she did go blonde). Should she abide by the same rules for her Halle Berry outfit? Khloé Kardashian was not prepared to relive that situation again, firmly shutting her sister down by saying:

We’re not bringing back up Marilyn again.

Can anyone blame her for feeling like that? Not only was Kim Kardashian forced to defend herself over the quick 16-pound weight loss she achieved in order to wear the dress amid accusations that she was starving herself, but Bob Mackie, who designed the dress when he was just 23 years old, spoke out to say that it was a “mistake” for Kim to wear the dress. He said it was made for Marilyn Monroe alone and, “Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

In the end Kim Kardashian followed Kylie Jenner’s advice and didn’t try to pull off the Halle Berry and/or Kris Jenner pixie. It all seemed to work out just fine, as the rest of the vlog showed her and her sisters drinking and partying it up in honor of Kris Jenner.

The star-studded celebration included guests like Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, though the royals can’t be seen in any of the pics posted to social media after the party, after the Duchess of Sussex’s selfie with Kim mysteriously disappeared.

The party (and hopefully any BTS drama) will surely be covered on a future season of The Kardashians, which is currently in its seventh season. New episodes are available each Thursday for fans with a Hulu subscription.