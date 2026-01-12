Kylie Jenner’s Blinged-Out Globes Look Was Eye-Catching, But It Was My Jaw That Dropped When I Found Out How Many Carats She Was Rocking

Last awards season, Kylie Jenner rocked a lot of little black dresses as she made the rounds with Timothée Chalamet, pulling off classic looks without drawing too much attention away from her partner. That was not her strategy on Sunday, as she maybe leaned into the “golden” aspect of the Golden Globes with her eye-catching look. As gorgeous as that shimmering sequined gown was, though, I’m even more in awe after finding out how many carats of diamonds she was sporting.

Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet alone at the January 11 awards show, but thanks to several jokes from Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser and other presenters, the camera panned often to the actor’s table, giving us a good look at Kylie Jenner’s metallic Ashi Studio dress, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwarz diamonds, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

So just how many carats of diamonds was The Kardashians star touting? According to Page Six, the large earrings alone contained 75 carats, and combined with a ring big enough to make a luxury ocean liner nervous, Kylie Jenner surpassed 100 carats with her look.

While she may have skipped the red carpet, the youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree gave fans a look at her gown on Instagram, showing her strappy, form-fitting ensemble, to which she would add Louboutin shoes and a vintage Gucci clutch (we know how she likes her pricey bags).

Timothée Chalamet, meanwhile, who did win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for his role in Marty Supreme, looked dapper in a black crew neck and black velvet vest, blazer and pants from Chrome Heart. He completed the ensemble with black Timberlands and his own piece of statement jewelry — a Cartier panther necklace.

His jewelry probably didn’t consist of 100 carats of diamonds, but it still made quite the impression, as it’s estimated the dazzling big cat carries a price tag of around $36,000.

As for other drop-dead gorgeous looks from the Golden Globe Awards, I couldn’t take my eyes off of Julia Roberts, who rocked her own statement jewelry. The After the Hunt actress sported a large strawberry-shaped pendant that she paired with a floor-length black gown.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, proved she’s still one of the best when it comes to celebrity fashion, showing off a picture-perfect example of the sheer dress trend.

I’m excited to see what the rest of awards season brings from Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner amidst their three-year relationship. While the couple continues to maintain their privacy, particularly on social media, the actor has proclaimed his love for his partner during both of his acceptance speeches so far, and the opportunity still exists for them to break out more matching outfits like that Marty Supreme orange leather they rocked in December.

While we wait to see what’s next, Marty Supreme is in theaters now, and Kylie Jenner can be seen on The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.