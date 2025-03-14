Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Confirmed A Relationship, But She’s Already Thinking About Engagement Rings For Her ‘Final Hurrah’

It almost seems like Kim Kardashian is trolling us these days in terms of her love life. While she hasn’t publicly dated since Pete Davidson (a nine-month relationship that ended in 2022), she has been linked to some people, and she strongly hinted on The Kardashians that not only has she lied about being single but that she might be making space in her house for someone special. In the latest development, she’s even talking engagement rings!

Keep in mind, there is no man that we know of in Kim Kardashian’s life, but on The Kardashians episode “Kim and Khloé Take India” — which aired on the 2025 TV schedule on March 13 and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription — she was already thinking about a fourth marriage when she told her younger sister:

I wonder what my next ring shape will be? For my last and final hurrah.

The question used to be whether or not Kim Kardashian even wanted a fourth marriage, but now we’re already thinking about ring shape?!

The SKIMS boss’ first husband came before she found fame, as she was married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003. In 2013, Kardashian wed NBA player Kris Humphries and then infamously separated from him 72 days later. Finally, of course, she married Kanye West, and they had four children together before she filed for divorce in 2021.

Whoever is in charge of picking out this fourth engagement ring has quite the task ahead of them. What do you get for the woman who has everything, including three previous sparklers? Kim Kardashian listed her rings of marriages past, saying:

Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat. I still have it.

Her second ring came from Kris Humphries and was an 18-karat emerald cut diamond from Lorraine Schwartz. While she “would have loved a collection,” Kim Kardashian said she didn’t get to keep that ring, explaining:

I had to give [it] to Kris Humphries. I didn’t keep it. I was pregnant with North, still married to [Kris] and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce. That I bought. He contributed a fifth.

Wow, it’s been over a decade since that short-lived union, and Kris Humphries is still catching strays! Kim Kardashian then noted that her cushion cut engagement ring from Kanye West was the only piece of jewelry she didn’t have with her when she was robbed in Paris, and she’s got big plans for that one. She said:

That one I’m going to give to Northy because she was with me when I got engaged. And she held it after, and I took a photo when she was just a few months old.

I’m not sure who the lucky guy is — or even if there is a lucky guy — but I don't envy him, if and when the time comes to get down on one knee for Kim Kardashian (and no, filming her character’s wedding for All’s Fair doesn’t count).

She was rumored to be dating NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but according to reports, they may have broken up in April 2024. Given that The Kardashians episode in question came after Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party in June, I’m going to assume he’s not who she would be referring to, but without much information from Kim Kardashian herself, who can tell?

We’ll just have to keep watching to see what else she reveals on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday on Hulu.