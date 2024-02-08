Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors Reignited After She Apparently Car Hopped Before Arriving At Grammys Party

Kim Kardashian hasn’t publicly dated anyone since her breakup with Pete Davidson in fall of 2022, but that certainly hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning. In fact, over the past year, the reality star-turned-billionaire entrepreneur has been connected to several men — professional football players, specifically — and speculation about her and Odell Beckham Jr. was reignited after the two allegedly did some car-hopping to try to fly under the radar at a Grammys party.

According to a source for US Weekly , Kim Kardashian and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. rode together to a Grammys event on February 2; however, just before arriving, they reportedly switched to different cars to appear as if they were arriving separately. Despite their efforts to keep the alleged relationship a secret, the insider claimed the two have been growing close for a while, saying:

Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year.

A second US Weekly source echoed those claims, telling the trade that, “They’re getting serious,” and trying to figure out the next steps in their relationship, since OBJ lives a much more private life than The Kardashians star is used to. Kim Kardashian brushed off relationship rumors about her and the Super Bowl champ last fall, saying they were just friends.

For his part, Odell Beckham Jr. was most recently in a long-term relationship with Lauren Wood. They went Instagram official in November 2019, per People . Two years later they announced they were expecting a child, with Wood giving birth to a baby boy, Zydn, in February 2022. Their breakup was announced in September 2023.

That’s when the Kim Kardashian rumors started. However, there was also speculation about the SKIMS boss and Aaron Rodgers , after the two were pictured on an elevator together, and that followed tons of gossip about something going on between her and Tom Brady at a Fourth of July party. The Brady rumors were especially hard to shake, despite the GOAT’s representative assuring fans he and Kardashian were just friendly , others at the party reporting that nothing happened between them, and insiders saying Brady had actually spent the evening talking to Emily Ratajkowski .

Now, however, it’s the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors that refuse to be extinguished, and if it’s true that they made the effort to actually switch vehicles before arriving to the Grammys party in order to keep things low-key, that would definitely be an interesting development.

Kim Kardashian has spoken on her family’s Hulu reality show about having a goal to stay single for two years, but that doesn’t mean she’s not open to love. She’s also expressed interest in getting married a fourth time if she finds the right person. Her focus now, in the public eye anyway, seems to be on her businesses — which definitely aren’t shying away from romance, with SKIMS releasing edible underwear just in time for Valentine’s Day — and the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.