Kim Kardashian Got Married Again (But This Time It’s Not For Real)

Kim Kardashian is known for a lot of things: The Kardashians reality show (its sixth season is currently streaming on the 2025 TV schedule ), her multi-billion-dollar shapewear brand, her affinity for selfies, etc. Another aspect that’s undeniably held the world’s attention is her love life, specifically her multiple marriages to celebrities including Kanye West. Well, it looks like the SKIMS boss was recently the bride in another wedding — or at least she played one on TV.

Leaked photos from the set of the upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair show Kim Kardashian and co-star Matthew Noszka celebrating what appears to be their characters’ own destination wedding. The pics are from DeuxMoi’s Instagram and show Kardashian in a full wedding dress, frolicking around a beach with Noszka in a baby blue suit.

It looks like quite a bit of celebration was filmed for the Ryan Murphy series, which — like The Kardashians — will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription upon release. In addition to the fictional couple running barefoot on the beach in their formal attire, Kim Kardashian and Matthew Noszka are shown sharing lots of kisses, with the actor even picking his co-star up to twirl her around.

Kim Kardashian can be seen with a huge smile on her face in some of the pics, and honestly, who could blame her? Noszka — who previously appeared in the Jennifer Lawrence film No Hard Feelings — is pretty easy on the eyes as Chase Munroe.

With All’s Fair centering around Kim Kardashian’s divorce attorney character — based on famed lawyer Laura Wasser, who recently helped Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez navigate their divorce sans prenup — it makes sense that her character’s own love life would be included in the script. The big question now is does this wedding last, or do she and Chase have to invoke the services of her firm -- meaning, she’s not just the boss, she’s a client?

(Image credit: E!)

In real life, Kim Kardashian has been married (and divorced) three times — to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003, her infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries in 2011 (the proposal is pictured above) and, of course, Kanye West, who she split from in 2021.

As for whether or not we’ll see her get married a fourth time — in real life, not just on Hulu — she definitely believes the next husband could be the one that sticks. There's even been speculation that she might have already found that person.

Questions about Kim Kardashian’s love life started circulating after a preview for The Kardashians Season 6 came out that showed her planning to put a “his” closet in her house . Her momager Kris Jenner then commented that Kim must really like “him.” She also suggested she’s been lying about staying single since she dated Pete Davidson .

The mom of four has recently opened up about having more children (yes, that’s plural) to add to the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty too. I feel we can safely say, though, that those potential children won’t be a result of her latest (fake) wedding to Matthew Noszka.

New episodes of The Kardashians are available each Thursday on Hulu, and we’re keeping an eye out for a premiere date for All’s Fair.